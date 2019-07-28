BELGRADE - Delbert A. Plaisted, 92, of Route 27, died Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Togus Springs unit at VA Maine Healthcare at Togus after an extended illness. He was born in Hallowell on May 30, 1927, the son of Erman L. Plaisted and Imogene M. (George) Plaisted.
Del was a 1944 graduate of Hallowell High School.
He served in the U.S. Merchant Marine during World War II and in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Prior to his retirement, Del was employed by McGee Construction Co. of Gardiner as a finish carpenter and supervisor for 18 years. He was previously employed by Shostak Construction Co. as a finish carpenter and supervisor.
He was a life member of Disabled American Veterans and American Legion Post #40 of Winthrop.
Del was predeceased by his wife, Marie Mary (Bechard) Plaisted; his parents; a granddaughter, Samantha Davis; and a brother, Robert Plaisted.
Surviving are three sons, Charles E. Plaisted and David D. Plaisted and his wife Ella, all of Belgrade Lakes and Brian O. Plaisted and his wife, Bobbie Jo of Mt. Vernon; two daughters, Doreen J. Davis and her husband, Randall Sr. of Belgrade and Tina M. Clement and her husband, Wayne of Rome; grandchildren, Constance Plaisted-Breger and her wife Melissa, Keith Plaisted, Heather Young, David Young Jr. and his wife Carrie, Ethan Plaisted, Randall Davis Jr., Danielle Bedard and her husband Joseph, Adam Clement and his wife Nikole, O'Brien Plaisted and husband Zachary, and Eliza Plaisted; great-grandchildren, Terrall Lee Ashe, Danika Plaisted, Ethan Veilleux, Eliot Jordan Young, Ann Marie Bedard, Jasmine Lynn Bedard, Lucas Wayne Clement, Avery Pauline Clement and Connor Howard Davis; a brother, Dennis Plaisted of Hallowell, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may visit Tuesday, July 30 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Committal prayers with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.
Memorial contributions may be made to
Togus Springs Unit,
c/o Volunteer Services
1 VA Maine HCS
Togus, ME, 04330
Published in Central Maine on July 28, 2019