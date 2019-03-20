Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deirdre Elysse Nile "Dee" Cass. View Sign

CONCORD - On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Deirdre "Dee" Elysse Nile Cass, 69, of Concord Township, lost her battle with lung cancer at Glenridge Rehabliltation and long term care, Comfort Care Unit in Augusta, Maine.



Dee was born July 4, 1949, in Farmington, Maine, to Maurice and Marion Nile. She was the oldest daughter and became a second mom to her younger siblings.



She opened her house to anyone of her family members and friends that needed it. She could make a meal out of just about anything, she could take a meal for one and make it a meal for 10. No one was ever hungry.



In 1968, she had her first child, and in the next five years had five more children, her two youngest were a set of twins. She joked that when she started having litters, it was time to stop having babies.



Early on, she worked at various wood mills to support her family.



Dee said her greatest accomplishment was raising her family. As a single mother, she went back to school, got her diploma, and went on be become a CNA. She worked the 3-11 shift while still raising her three youngest children. Later on, she worked as an activity coordinator at Maple Crest, a book keeper, cashier, a supervisor for Mt. Valley Property, and a cook.



Her hobbies were reading, crocheting, cooking, gardening, fishing, spending time with family, laughing, and feeding everyone.



Dee said the only thing she wanted in her life was for her family to be happy. She taught them all that even if they didn't have the money, they were rich; rich in kindness, strength, grace, and love.



She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Maurice Nile; sister, Renee Nile; her grandson, Ethan Nile; and her three nieces, Dodie, Marisha and Kayla.



Dee is survived by her husband, Charles; and mother-in-law, Jackie. Her children: Karen and husband, Barry, Steene and wife, Bethany, David and wife, Kelly, Jon and wife, Lisa, Beth and husband, Rick, Conrad, Shawn and wife, Karen, Leroy and wife, Rachelle, Zach, and Ryan. Grandchildren: Jason, Jeff, Justin, Allen, Kaden, Kaleb, Lydia, Myranda, Julia, Chrislyn, Matthew, Jessica, Dave, Abbie, Olivia, Jeff, Alex, Nathan, Krysta, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Monica, Ricky, David, Joey, Josh, Lyndsie, Roger, Kinrick, Heather, Desiree, Calvin, and Justin. Her great-grandchildren: Gavin, Isabella, Richard, Noah, Shania, Levi, Leah, Keira, Ricky, Jasmine, Ethan, Audree, Ayden, Hunter, Jackson, Devon, Kurtis, and Serenity. Her sisters, Amber, Kim and husband, Calvin, Zaleen, Lu-wana and husband, Scott, and Tioni and husband, Jeff. Her brothers, Garland and wife, Monica, and Derek and wife, Nene. Dee was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.



The family would life to give special thanks to Hospice Care, Glenridge, and Giberson Funeral Home.



There will be a farewell to Dee (visitation) on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple St., Madison, Maine. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at The American Legion, 20 Maple St., Madison, Maine starting at 4 p.m.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







