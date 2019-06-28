WATERVILLE - Debrah Lynn Thomas (White), 64, of Waterville, was called home too soon to Heaven on June 24, 2019, to be with her ma. She was born Dec. 18, 1954 in Waterville to Joyce Godin (Crocker) and Fredrick White. She graduated Skowhegan High School.
Debbie is survived by her life long best friend and soulmate, Raymond W. Lachance Jr.; children, Michael Thomas and life partner, Annette and Alison Thomas and life partner, Chad Gilley, and of course, Misty Lynn; grandchildren, Matthew, Sage, Kalianah, Trenton, Taya, Taten, Keanah Skylar; and great-grandchild, Mikey-Moose; brother, Fredrick White Jr., sisters, Pamela White, Kelly White, Kathy Poulin; nephews, Freddy and Isiah, nieces, Karly and Caroline; and many many cousins and close friends.
Debbie was a life long member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was proud to have 39 years clean and sober. She was an avid gambler and loved to play bingo along side her best friend of many years, Robin, going to casinos with Brenda, yard sales and junking along with a game of scrabble with Rita was her livelihood. Debbie touched the lives of so many with her kind and generous heart, there is nothing that she wouldn't do for anyone.
Graveside prayer services are being held on July 6 at 11 a.m. at the Saint Sabastian Cemetery at 160 Father Rasle Rd., Madison. A celebration of life is being held on July 6 at 2 p.m. at the Waterville Elks Lodge at 76 Industrial Rd. in Waterville. This will be a potluck, chem free event. All are welcome.
Donations are being accepted to Lawry Brothers Funeral Home in Fairfield to help with cremation and arrangement costs
Published in Central Maine on June 28, 2019