GARDINER - Debra "Alex" Alexander Bergeron, 54, of Gardiner, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Maine General in Augusta, after a brief illness.
She was born on April 24, 1965, in Colorado Springs, Colo., the daughter of Daniel and Sandra (Christopoulos) Alexander.
She was raised in Farmingdale and graduated from Hall-Dale High School, where she was active in varsity sports. She attended Penn State University and received a bachelor's degree in business from Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. She would remain working in the Atlanta area until 1997, when she moved back to Maine and the ocean that she loved and missed. She would go on to hold several management positions and enjoy as much time on the water as possible.
She was predeceased by her father, Daniel K. Alexander, as well as both sets of grandparents.
Debbie "Alex" is survived by her mother, Sandra L. Alexander, of Farmingdale; her two brothers; and a large extended family and network of special friends, all of whom have remained close over the years.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from 4-7 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 4 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dresden Avenue, Gardiner. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to
The Kennebec Valley Humane Society
10 Pethaven Lane
Augusta, ME 04330
Published in Central Maine on May 25, 2019