WATERVILLE - Deborah Marie Cosgrove, 66, of Waterville, passed away peacefully with her loving son by her side at Maine General, Augusta on July 7, 2019. Deb was born June 23, 1953, in Waterville, daugther of James and Marie (Albert) Cosgrove. She graduated from Waterville Senior High in 1971. She also attended UMF and KVTI. Deb was a loving mother who adored her only son, Brian. She was also an amazing aunt, so full of love and spent so much time with her nieces and nephews. She had the best sense of humor and always loved to laugh. She cared deeply for animals and once owned a pet store with Robert Godin. She enjoyed reading, watching movies and playing games. Deb loved football; the Dallas Cowboys were her favorite team, and of course, the Yankees were her baseball team. Deb was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Jolene Ouellette, and her brother, J. Robert (Bob) Cosgrove. Deb is survived by her son, Brian Cosgrove-Godin; her sister, Jeannie Lachance and Paul and her brother, Daniel Cosgrove; her nieces, Danielle, Robin and Wendi and her nephews, Scott, Chris, Jimmy, Bruce, Randy and Robbie. She also had many special great nieces, nephews, Bob Godin and friends. Deb will be missed by so many, however, there is comfort for her family knowing that she is in heaven with her parents, sister and brother. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the care of Dan and Scott's Cremation.







