WASHINGTON, D.C. - Deborah Anne Cotter, 51, died unexpectedly at home on June 17, 2019.



Deb was born on Nov. 7, 1967 in New York City, the daughter of William R. Cotter and Linda Kester Cotter. She grew up in Bogota, Colombia, Oyster Bay, N.Y. and Waterville. She graduated from the Oak Grove- Coburn School, receiving the Headmaster's Award, and then from Wells College in Aurora, N.Y., where she played varsity soccer and majored in Russian Studies. After graduation, Deb worked in Washington, D.C. for her entire career, starting in the office of U.S. Senator George J. Mitchell and then moving on after his retirement to the office of the Senate Historian, the National Archives and then to the nonprofit sector.



While serving in Senator Mitchell's office, at the age of 24, Deb suffered a serious stroke. For the rest of her life, she worked hard to overcome mobility, dexterity, vision, and hearing effects of the stroke. Her determination, perseverance, positive attitude, and accomplishments earned her recognition including on the floor of the U.S. Senate and in Walking magazine.



In the later years of her career, she returned to the federal government, where she was a tireless advocate and diligent civil servant providing services and supporting independence for individuals with disabilities, like herself.



Post-stroke, Deb earned a master's in U.S. History and took up stand-up comedy, among other pursuits. Deb was fearless and an inspiring role model for her family and friends.



Deb leaves behind her devoted parents, Bill and Linda Cotter of Concord, Mass.; her brother, David and his partner, Jessica LaRue of San Diego, her sister, Liz and husband, Michael Schlax of Yarmouth; and nieces, Elena and Jillian Schlax. She is also survived by the Cotter,



Memorial gatherings will be held in Washington, D.C. and Concord, Mass. later in the summer.



In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Wells College or your favorite organization serving individuals with disabilities.







Smith and Zamore families; her beloved cat, Sweet Pea; close friends, Michael McCrea and "the WILD women;" and countless other relatives, friends, neighbors and acquaintances from school, work, and her condominium complex.

