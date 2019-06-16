Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Dyer Fritz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MASON, Mich. - Debbie Dyer Fritz, 58, passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2019. Debbie was born on Sept. 10, 1960 in Milton, Fla. The daughter of a navy sailor, she moved around often, living in Jacksonville, Fla., Virginia Beach, Va., Iceland, New York City, and Maine. She attended high school outside of Philadelphia, Pa,, and lived there until she married and started her family. Debbie spent most of her adult life in Louisville, Ky., Mantua, N.J., and Fuquay-Varina, N.C. Debbie enjoyed reading, going to the beach, cooking/baking, and supporting her sons and husband in all aspects. Above all, she enjoyed being a mom to her family and friends. Every person with whom she interacted left with a good feeling, from lifelong friends to cashiers at grocery stores. She took care of everyone around her, and when she arrived as a guest at someone's home, she often didn't stop moving while helping prepare meals or get things settled. Everyone loved being around her, and she loved being around everyone.Debbie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Tom Fritz Sr.; children, Tom (Mackenzie) Fritz Jr., and Jim Fritz; granddaughter, Amelia (whom she named); parents, Gene and Janet (Atwood) Dyer; siblings, Pam (Rich) Shaffer and Lisa (Dennis) Sommer; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Debbie's life will be held at 12 p.m. on June 22, at the Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street in Leslie with a visitation immediately preceding at 11 a.m.For donation information, please e-mail [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251, 517-878-6600. In lieu of flowers, the family will be donating a reading bench to Mantua Township Schools and establishing an award for a graduating sixth grader. Published in Central Maine on June 16, 2019

