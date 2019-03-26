Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BENTON - It is with deeply saddened hearts that the family of David W. Testa, Sr. announce that David went to visit his creator, unexpectedly. David was taken to Northern Light Inland Hospital where he passed away after a short illness.

David will be deeply missed by his wife Deborah of 48 years. He will also be missed by his daughter, Tammy, his son David and wife Tasha and his daughter Jamie and husband Richard. David leaves six granddaughters; Bryonna, Samantha, Sierra, Emma, Taylor; and his side kick Morgan who was with him everywhere he went. She was his best buddy. They were always together and she will miss him terribly. He also leaves three great-granddaughters; two that he had adopted, Adison and also Ashley and their new sister Julianna. He will also be greatly missed by his brother-in-law Yogi, with whom he created a special bond.

We would like to give a special thanks to all the nurses in the ER at Northern Light Inland Hospital who never gave up and especially to Dr. Deep Acharya, who went above and beyond to try and keep David with us.

Visiting hours will be at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville on Thursday March 28, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver Street, Waterville on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m.







