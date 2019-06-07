Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David R. Tracy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - David R. Tracy, 61, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, surrounded by his family after a long illness. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., the son of Robert and Barbara (Audet) Tracy.



Dave graduated from Waterville High School, class of 1976, where he was an All State football, hockey and baseball athlete including starting linebacker on the 1974 Class A State Championship football team. He continued his education at Maine Maritime Academy where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1980.



After a career traveling the world as a chief engineer on several vessel classes, Dave settled in the Skowhegan area to raise his family and work for more than 25 years as a millwright and union representative at the Sappi Skowhegan Paper Mill.



After retiring from Sappi, Dave spent countless hours working in his garden and canning the fruits of his labor; completing crossword puzzles and filling his brain with large amounts of useless information that he was more than happy to share with his friends and family. His sarcastic wit and knowledge will be missed by all.



Dave was predeceased by his mother and father. His is survived by his ex-wife Vicki Jo Tracy of Rockport; daughter Jennalee Hendricks, husband Hank and granddaughter Luna Ladonna of Carlsbad, Calif.; son Jake of Goldvein, Va.; two sisters Kathleen Plaisted and Bruce of South China, Patricia Goodnow and Allen Bourrassa of Winslow, two brothers Mark Tracy and Danielle of Falmouth, James Tracy and Jodi of Sidney; multiple nieces and nephews.



At Dave's request there will be no visiting hours. A private celebration of life event will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Burial services will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville at a later date.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be



made to the:



Sierra Club



act.sierraclub.org.







