ALBION - David Paul Stewart, 72, passed away July 14, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Togus Hospice House after having fought a courageous battle with cancer. David was born on Aug. 12, 1946 in Lewiston, the son of Paul Stewart Sr. and Wilma (Clark) Stewart.David attended schools in East Thorndike and Brooks. David returned to night school later in life and earned his GED. David loved to go the local store and play pool and talk to his friends. David coached both his sons when playing baseball. He also liked to attend the local stock car races.David served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. It was during basic training he met his best friend, Carl McCue, and later married Carl's sister, Mary. David owned a business spraying barns and roadsides for pest control. David became a self-employed poultry farmer in 1981 until 1997, when he became disabled. David belonged to the American Legion in Unity.David leaves behind his wife, Mary, whom he was married to for 45 years. David also has two sons and a daughter. Heidi Wilson and husband, Steve Wilson, grandson, Andrew Stewart, and great-grandchildren, Abby and Cody; Michael Stewart and wife, Nicole Stewart, grandchildren, Abbi, Sage, Ashtynn, Ryan and Mikey; Shaun Stewart and wife, Suzette and grandchildren, Ethan, Nathan and Jacob and Erica Stewart and Chip Clapperton of Fairfield. He also has a beloved brother, Paul Stewart Jr. and wife, Laura, nieces, Samantha and Jessica and nephew, Nick; nephews, Kurt Parker and wife, Kerri and Randy Parker and wife, Holly. David loved his dog, Jasmine.David was predeceased by his mother, Wilma and father, Paul; and a sister, Linda Parker and husband, Jerry Parker.A special thank you goes to Nikki for taking such good care of him along with his family, Mike, Shaun and Suzette. We would also like to thank the staff at the Togus Hospice House for making him comfortable and being so caring of him and family.A celebration of life will be held on July 27 at 1 p.m. at the Benjamin Berry Legion Hall in Unity. Burial with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on August 12 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to thesurviving spouse orAmerican Legion,Benjamin BerryPost #50Unity, ME 04988 Published in Central Maine on July 20, 2019

