SALINAS, Calif. - On Feb. 21, 2019, the final cast was thrown by the greatest angler west of the Kennebec River. After a tangled three-year battle with cancer, this devoted catholic, was released upstream to the Heavens.The "Reel Legend" began his fly-tying days on August 8, 1946, in Augusta, Maine. The Eldest son of Lucien J. Poulin, Sr and Faye Bolduc Poulin. He grew up on the family farm with his brothers Lou Jr., Ed, and sister Madeline. It was a simpler time, that left him with fond memories of ice fishing, hunting and gardening.He graduated from Cony High School in 1965. During his high school years David ran track and cross-country. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Ord Monterey, Ca., where he spent the remainder of his military career.David is predeceased by his parents, Lucien J. Poulin Sr., and Faye Bolduc Poulin; and brother Lou Jr., a Vietnam Veteran.He is survived by his wife Peggy of 49 years; his children David Jr. (Noemi), Michael (Norma), Mark (Stephanie), Jeff (Katherine), Greg (Janessa), and Samantha; eight grandchildren, Madison, Aaron, Leah, Paisley, Mila, Landon, Victoria and Priscilla; brother Ed and sister Madeline.Besides fishing, David enjoyed growing a garden, and was very active in the Salinas community.Although he was miles away from the East coast, he still enjoyed the Red Sox, New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics.In 2012, David, his brother Lou Jr., and cousin Robert Rouleau embarked upon the greatest fishing chapter of his life, a trip to Alaska's Kenai Peninsula to fulfill a life-long dream.In his absence, the fish swim with a sigh of relief. His family and friends mourn as the greatest angler west of the Kennebec River breaks down his rod and reel and gracefully walks upstream into the brilliant sunset of Heaven.For online condolences visit www.Struveandlaporte.com If you wish,donations my be sent to:Saint Augustine Church75 Northern Ave.Augusta, ME 04330 or:D.A.V. Togus VAP.O. Box 3151Augusta, ME 04330 Funeral Home Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel

