OAKLAND - David N. Demo, 76, passed away on March 21, 2019, at his home in Oakland.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David N. Demo.
David was born in Barre, Vt., on Aug. 23, 1942. He was the son of the late Normand and Marilyn (Caya) Demo. He was raised by Pauline (Chapney) Demo throughout his childhood. David has lived in Oakland for the past 16 years.
David loved going for walks with his wife, Shirley. He will be remembered as a joker and a kindhearted person who would help out anyone.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Demo of Oakland; son, Darrin Demo of New Hampshire, two daughters, Danielle Michaud of Nashua, N.H. and Cindy Demo of Nashua, N.H.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; two brothers, Tony Demo of Texas and Danny Demo of New Hampshire and his sister, Marlene McGilvary of Hudson, N.H.
There will be no services. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.
Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland
26 Church Street
Oakland, ME 04963
(207) 465-3011
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 23, 2019