Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David N. Demo. View Sign

OAKLAND - David N. Demo, 76, passed away on March 21, 2019, at his home in Oakland.



David was born in Barre, Vt., on Aug. 23, 1942. He was the son of the late Normand and Marilyn (Caya) Demo. He was raised by Pauline (Chapney) Demo throughout his childhood. David has lived in Oakland for the past 16 years.



David loved going for walks with his wife, Shirley. He will be remembered as a joker and a kindhearted person who would help out anyone.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Demo of Oakland; son, Darrin Demo of New Hampshire, two daughters, Danielle Michaud of Nashua, N.H. and Cindy Demo of Nashua, N.H.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; two brothers, Tony Demo of Texas and Danny Demo of New Hampshire and his sister, Marlene McGilvary of Hudson, N.H.



There will be no services. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.







OAKLAND - David N. Demo, 76, passed away on March 21, 2019, at his home in Oakland.David was born in Barre, Vt., on Aug. 23, 1942. He was the son of the late Normand and Marilyn (Caya) Demo. He was raised by Pauline (Chapney) Demo throughout his childhood. David has lived in Oakland for the past 16 years.David loved going for walks with his wife, Shirley. He will be remembered as a joker and a kindhearted person who would help out anyone.He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Demo of Oakland; son, Darrin Demo of New Hampshire, two daughters, Danielle Michaud of Nashua, N.H. and Cindy Demo of Nashua, N.H.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; two brothers, Tony Demo of Texas and Danny Demo of New Hampshire and his sister, Marlene McGilvary of Hudson, N.H.There will be no services. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland. Funeral Home Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland

26 Church Street

Oakland , ME 04963

(207) 465-3011 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close