EAST WINTHROP - Lt. David M. Blake, Maine State Police (retired) died at his home in E. Winthrop on April 8, 2019, at the age of 75.



Born in Albion to Daniel H. Blake and Verna Perkins Blake. He graduated from Bessey High School in 1962 and the Maine State Police academy in 1966.



David knew at an early age that he wanted to become a State Trooper so at the age of 22 in 1966, he was hired by the Maine State Police. His first assignment was with Troop C and a few years later transferred to Troop D, remaining until 1971. He transferred to the Traffic Division and was recruited to take over the garage where maintenance was performed on the fleet. He was assured it would only last a few months. He was recruited because the Colonel wanted someone who knew what it meant to depend on a police vehicle. He eventually took the job on a permanent basis and was also the primary E.V.O.C. instructor. His pursuit driving program became so respected that the F.B.I. sent more than 100 agents to Maine for training. Other police agencies from around the country followed suit. David also became one of the founding members of the Anti-Sniper team, later becoming the Tactical team where he remained until 1990. He also was a member of the Bomb Disposal Team due to his superior mechanical ability. Dave was promoted to Sergeant in 1980 and to Lieutenant in 1989. He tried retirement in 1993 but only lasted about five years and returned to his old position as fleet manager. He did eventually retire but not before having a lasting impact on the way the entire fleet was maintained and becoming a "Legendary Trooper" in 2016. He received many awards during his tenure as a trooper, including the Colonel's Award twice.



He is survived by his loving wife, Terry (Rich) Blake, children Mrs. Wendy (David) Waltz of Jefferson, and Mrs. Tracey (Eric) Runion of Bristol, two stepchildren, Daniel Rich of Portland, and Stacy Rich of Oxford; grandchildren: David Runion, Quinn Rich-Carr, and Eliot Blake-Rich Hammond. He is also survived by a sister, Mrs. Betty (Seth) Bradstreet of Dexter; nephew Mr. Seth (Debra) Bradstreet III of Newport, nieces Mrs. Dawn (Michael) Arbo of Green Springs, Fla., and Mrs. Lisa (Keith) Udelson of Attleboro, Mass.; and numerous grand nieces and nephews; and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Lt. Daniel H. Blake, Jr. U.S.A.



David meant everything to his family and embraced each of them with unending love. He loved reading to his grandchildren, and always cherished the time he spent with them.



He enjoyed cooking, having barbecues, and collecting recipes. He also had a love for antique cars and enjoyed building and working on them. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.



A private celebration of David's life will be held at a later date when his ashes will be scattered in a place near and dear to his heart.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop.



A go-fund me page has been set up to assist his wife with funeral expenses.



https://www.



gofundme.com/d-blake-funeral-service-fund







62 Bowdoin Street

Winthrop , ME 04364

