MADISON - David L. Mitchell, 74, passed away Oct. 14, 2018 at his home in Madison.He was born April 14, 1942 in Madison, the son of H. Clay and Esther (Fenlason) Mitchell. He attended schools in New York and Rhode Island. David earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhode Island College and a Master's of Arts from the University of Pittsburgh.David's career in music spanned fifty-plus years as a church and synagogue musician, choral conductor, concert organist, and faculty member in music at colleges and universities in Rhode Island and Pennsylvania. David was the Minister of Music at the First Baptist Church in America (Providence, R.I.) for fifteen years. As a recitalist, David performed throughout the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Upon his retirement to Madison, he became the organist for the Madison Congregational Church, UCC, and later an interim organist for St. Mark's Episcopal and Universalist Unitarian Churches in Waterville. David had a broad range of interests which included collecting antique books, carpentry, gardening, cooking, fishing, and discussing philosophy, religion, and politics. He loved Maine, particularly the coast and lighthouses, and enjoyed traveling the state. David had a marvelous sense of humor and was quick witted. He is survived by his ex-wife, Rachel (Klink) Mitchell of Maryland; beloved aunt, Thelma (Fenlason) Spather of Bangor; brother, James Mitchell and wife, Miriam of Texas, sister, Betsy (Mitchell) Koerner of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.David was predeceased by his parents; sister, Esther Jean (Mitchell) Piccirilli and brothers, Robert and H. Paul Mitchell. A special note of appreciation is extended to Beacon Hospice for their wonderful care and support. A private celebration of David's life will be held April 27 in Madison. Those wishing to do so may make donations in his memory to Beacon Hospice.







