AUGUSTA - David K. Smith, 67, of Wade Road, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
He was born in Waterville on Dec. 6, 1951, the son of Norman and Jackie (Smith) Munn.
David graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1970, and served in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Radioman Second Class. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Groveton, N.H. for many years, before moving back to Maine. He attended the University of Maine, and started to work as an in-home care provider for Kennebec Behavioral Health. His hobbies included collecting and repairing watches, antique shopping and going to car shows.
He is survived by his children, Scott and Carolyn Smith of Clinton, Sean Cote and Tracy Dodge of Chelsea, James Smith of Korea and Adam Smith of Manchester, N.H., Tammy Cote of Bethlehem, N.H., Desiree and Eric Bernard of Manchester, N.H., and Erica Smith, also of Bethlehem, N.H.; his grandchildren, Dakota Smith Dominic Smith, Kaylie Smith, Abigail Nee, Sawyer Stroop, Alicia Gallo, Lucus Bernard, Danica King, Lily King, and Bennett Golden.
He is also survived by his brothers, Greg Munn of Union, Valmon Munn of Cypress Spring, Fla., Patrick Munn of Palmyra and Tony Munn of Austin, Texas, his sisters, Gail Turcotte of Skowhegan and Audrey Casey of Reno, Nev.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Knowlton-Hewins Funeral Home, Church St. Augusta. Burial with military honors will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.
Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home
1 Church Street
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 623-8722
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 31, 2019