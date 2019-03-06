Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David John Huntington Sr.. View Sign

JEFFERSON - David John Huntington, Sr., 64, passed away on Feb. 26, 2019, with his loving family by his side.David was born in Randolph on Nov. 5, 1954, to Albert and Hellen Hinckley. He attended school in Gardiner, where he enjoyed track and baseball. David loved all sports and was a huge football and wrestling fan.David was a hard worker, and family meant a lot to him. He enjoyed family events and get togethers.David was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Hellen Hinckley, and longtime girlfriend, Linda Swift, as well as his dog, Cuda. He is survived by his wife Cardine Huntington, although separated, they remained friends; his children William Huntington, Bradley Hayden, Melissa Huntington and partner Jim Millay, David Huntington, Jr. (DJ), and Lyndsey Huntington and partner Mike Emond; grandchildren Sierra Millay, Savannah Millay, Olivia Hayden, Issac Buswell, and Michael Emond III; siblings Junior Hinckley, Chester and Maris Hinckley, Billy and Annie Huntington, Patrick and Dotty Hinckley, Virginia and Leroy Glidden, Diane Hinckley, Ronnie and Sandra Hinckley, Debbie and Brian Swift, Stanley Christie and partner Melanie, Pamela Riley and partner John; many nieces and nephews and cousins.A special thank you to the staff at Augusta Rehab for the great care given to our Dad. and the nursing staff at Maine General. For those who would like to join us, a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion, 46 Griffin St., Gardiner, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., March 16.







JEFFERSON - David John Huntington, Sr., 64, passed away on Feb. 26, 2019, with his loving family by his side.David was born in Randolph on Nov. 5, 1954, to Albert and Hellen Hinckley. He attended school in Gardiner, where he enjoyed track and baseball. David loved all sports and was a huge football and wrestling fan.David was a hard worker, and family meant a lot to him. He enjoyed family events and get togethers.David was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Hellen Hinckley, and longtime girlfriend, Linda Swift, as well as his dog, Cuda. He is survived by his wife Cardine Huntington, although separated, they remained friends; his children William Huntington, Bradley Hayden, Melissa Huntington and partner Jim Millay, David Huntington, Jr. (DJ), and Lyndsey Huntington and partner Mike Emond; grandchildren Sierra Millay, Savannah Millay, Olivia Hayden, Issac Buswell, and Michael Emond III; siblings Junior Hinckley, Chester and Maris Hinckley, Billy and Annie Huntington, Patrick and Dotty Hinckley, Virginia and Leroy Glidden, Diane Hinckley, Ronnie and Sandra Hinckley, Debbie and Brian Swift, Stanley Christie and partner Melanie, Pamela Riley and partner John; many nieces and nephews and cousins.A special thank you to the staff at Augusta Rehab for the great care given to our Dad. and the nursing staff at Maine General. For those who would like to join us, a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion, 46 Griffin St., Gardiner, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., March 16. Published in Central Maine on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close