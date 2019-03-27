Obituary Guest Book View Sign

EAST WINTHROP - David Harriman, 74, of East Winthrop, passed away on Monday, surrounded by family and loved ones.



Dave was born on September 14, in Gardiner, to Gerald and Kathleen (Goggin) Harriman. He attended Gardiner High School and graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in business. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force.



Dave enjoyed a 53-year career with Clark Marine of Manchester, a business his father, Gerald, started. At Clark Marine, he and longtime friend and business partner, Robin Brown, led a winning team. Clark Marine has been recognized repeatedly for its works in the Kennebec Valley and the marina industry nationally. Dave was proud to be associated with local water quality groups and was an avid supporter of the Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed.



Dave's favorite role was that of a father and friend. He cherished Gloria and time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was happiest when he was able to spend time with his family and friends "outta camp" and boating around Cobbosseecontee. He is remembered with great fondness as a friendly, warm, welcoming man who loved life, people and animals, the lake, and corny jokes.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Patricia, who died at birth.



Dave is survived by his longtime companion, Gloria Gaignard; children, Jennifer Ashmore (Arthur), Jonathan Harriman (Amy), and Elizabeth Hill (Ryan); Gloria's children, Lori Lalibertie (Bob), Angela Edgecomb (Mark), Liza Crenshaw (Caley) and Natalie Gaignard; grandchildren, Sarah, Taylor, Amelia, Desmond, Parker and Lucy; Gloria's grandchild, Amanda Lalibertie; great-grandchild, Eli Davis; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind Sophie and Ginger, two dogs he loved dearly, as he did all pets he encountered.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate David's life.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



In lieu of flowers, Dave would have loved for donations to be sent to



Friends of the



Cobbossee Watershed,



P.O. Box 5003



Augusta, ME 04332. or



American Heart



Association,



300 5th Avenue, Suite 6



Waltham, MA 02451.







53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

