AUGUSTA - David E. Ward, 63, of Augusta passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Skowhegan on Nov. 10, 1955, a son of Gary and Phyllis (Smith) Ward of Madison.
David graduated from Carrabec High School, where he was a member of the ski and basketball teams.
He is survived by his father Gary Ward of Madison; his brothers, Michael Ward and his wife Lisa of Embden, Ronald Ward and his wife Kathy of Wayne and William Ward of Madison. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins and friends,
He was predeceased by his mother, Phyllis Ward in 2018.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison for a graveside service on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the service will take place in Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple St., Madison.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Trish and Dr. Caron for their support and care.
