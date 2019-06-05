PATTEN - David E. Brooks, 95, of Patten, passed away peacefully at home with his family June 1, 2019. He was born March 14, 1924, in Foxborough, Mass., the son of John and Jean (Johnston) Brooks. A proud yet humble Navy veteran, he enlisted after the attacks on Pearl Harbor and served on board the "mighty stinger" the USS Wasp. He received a BS degree in Forestry from the University of Massachusetts, then went on to get his Masters at Duke University.A lifelong student of Thoreau, his love of the Maine woods was almost as evident as his love for his family. An avid gardener and frequent fly fisherman, he also had a passion for sailing and nautical history which resulted in many family vacations to the coast of Maine. He was a man of steadfast integrity, had an infectious laugh, and was most appreciative of having great friends and neighbors.David is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth (Woodbridge) Brooks of Patten; three sons, Steven Brooks of Bowdoin, Thomas Brooks of Bowdoin, Paul Brooks of Oakland; four grandchildren, Chris, Angie, Jordan, Paige; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; and nine siblings.At his request there will be a private family graveside service at a later date.To leave condolences and share memories visit www.bowersfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, please consider adonation to the: Patten Lumbermen's Museum
Published in Central Maine on June 5, 2019