Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081 Funeral service 1:00 PM Solon Congregational Church Solon , ME

MADISON - Daniel Corson, 30, of Madison passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Athens. He was born on Oct. 5, 1988 in Skowhegan, a son of Ann Kerby and Ernest Corson. Danny was educated in the local schools.He was passionate about cars and would talk about them to anyone who would listen. He had a natural gift for mechanic work and fixing things. He enjoyed taking things apart and rebuilding them. He liked snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and dirt bikes. He would look on the side of the road for old cheap machines to tinker with and get them running again.Danny was most recently employed as an oil technician at Walmart in Skowhegan, where he also worked in other departments of the store prior. Before that he also worked in tree service. He did a lot of odd jobs for people he met. He enjoyed working outdoors and working with his hands. He always found ways to keep himself busy.He went to the annual 4th of July gatherings at his Meme's house in Athens to watch the parade and enjoy good company. He loved the town of Athens and the country lifestyle. He cherished his family and was willing to help them in any way he could. He was generous by nature and would offer help to anyone who needed it. He was guarded with his emotions, but underneath it all he had the biggest heart. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always thoughtful of others. He made it a point to show his son how to be a proper gentleman and a good friend.Danny thought the world of his son. He was taken far too soon from this earth and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was one of a kind.Danny is survived by the love of his life, Ashley Clement; their son, Zayden Corson, and was sadly predeceased by their daughter, Amelia Corson.He is survived by his parents, Ann Kerby, of Portland and Ernest Corson, of Athens; sister, Sara Wellman, of Portland and brother, Dillon Wellman, of Athens; predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Shirley Vigue; also survived by his maternal grandfather, Robert Wellman and his wife, Shirlene of Norridgewock; uncle, Bob Vigue and his wife, Michele of Athens; aunt, Tammy Wellman of Skowhegan, uncle, Dana Wellman of Athens; paternal grandmother, Clara Corson of Canaan; paternal great-grandmother, Reta Jones; aunt, Wendy Corson of Athens, aunt, Mary Cobb and husband, John Cobb of Athens, uncles, Jeff Corson of Athens, Raymond Corson, and Raynard Corson. Danny is also survived by three nephews, one niece, and several cousins.A funeral service for Daniel and his daughter, Amelia, will be held on Friday, May 3, at 1 p.m. at the Solon Congregational Church in Solon.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







