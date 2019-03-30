Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Brian Rumery. View Sign

ANSON - David Brian Rumery, 74, left this earth on March 20, 2019 to be reunited with his wife. He passed comfortably with family by his side at Redington-Fariview General Hospital in Skowhegan. He was born in Wilton on Feb. 24, 1945, the son of Clifford and Margaret (Mooar) Rumery.



He graduated from Wilton academy in 1964 and worked in shoe shops his entire life where he met and married the love of his life, Joyce Bickford. David enjoyed being the maintenance man and "keeping all the women in line". He retired from Bass Shoe in Wilton when it closed. When he wasn't working, he could be found enjoying all the Maine woods have to offer. Whether hunting, fishing, hiking or just out for a walk, the woods were where he felt at peace.



David is survived by three daughters, Cherie West and husband, Richard of Madison, Lynn Button and husband, Paul of New Castle, Pa., Deb LaVoie and husband, Kenneth of Winslow, two sons, David Rumery and wife, Julie of Norman Okla., Michael Rumery and wif, Jen of Winslow; sister, Lura Whitney and husband, Gerald of Wilton; five grandsons, Randy McMullen and wife, Erica of Farmingdale, Alex McMullen of Farmingdale, Dustin West of Auburn, Joseph and Calvin Rumery of Norman, Okla.; three granddaughters, Amelie Button and Shawna Rumery of New Castle, Pa., Elissa LaVoie of Winslow; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Quinn McMullen of Farmingdale.



He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Clifford; wife, Joyce; and great-granddaughter, Aslinn Rumery.



The family would like to send a heart-felt thank you to Beacon Hospice for the exceptional care they provided. Tammy, Lynn and Blake. Dad always looked forward to your visits.



A private family gathering will be held in the summer.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to a local animal shelter of choice.







445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

