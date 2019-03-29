CLINTON - On March 24, 2019, David "Beau" Bourgoin, 69, was finally free and at peace.
He was a construction worker for most of his life and was a gifted carpenter. An avid fisherman and Harley Davidson enthusiast. He also enjoyed spending time four-wheeling in the Kingfield area with his wife, Denise, to whom he was married for 37 years.
David enjoyed being a jokester, always pulling someone's leg. He had a very large collection of tools, always spray-painted green as he would lend them to anyone who needed them. David always seemed to know when someone needed help of any kind and would be the first one to show up to give a hand for as long as necessary.
On Feb. 29, 2000, David lost his best friend, fishing companion and only child, Michael, at the age of 17. He is also predeceased by his parents, in-laws, and multiple siblings.
Left behind are his wife, Denise; dogs, BJ and Trucker; along with their horse, Luna; and many relatives.
There will be no service at this time as per David's wishes. A private gathering will take place later in the spring.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service
445 Waterville Road
Skowhegan, ME 04976
207-474-0000
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 29, 2019