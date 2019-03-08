Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David A. Real. View Sign

CLINTON - On Saturday, March 2, 2019, David A. Real passed away at the age of 63.David was born Nov. 18, 1955, in Oakland. He attended school there before moving to Clinton. David worked for several farms in Clinton and was a man of many trades. He could fix anything and did quality work. David was well known as a man of integrity and as someone who would "give you the shirt off his back". David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. David truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially at barbecues. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, fishing while camping, hunting and spending time with his dear friend Dave Record.David leaves behind his wife of 33 years Sharon (Newell) Real; his son Brian Kibler and his wife Misty Kibler, and two daughters Karen Real and Erin Real. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Trystan, Logan, Brandie Jane, Rayden, Nehemiah, and Rosie.David is also survived by ten siblings, Bob and Shirlene Wellman, Linda Sawtelle, Gorden Real, Brenda and Junior Quimby, Alice and Ron Rivard, Patty Real, Andy and Carol Real, Elaine Real, Jeff Real, Jim and Lesley Real; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.David was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Dorothy Real; grandparents Gordon and Marion Real and Cora and Harold Lund; brothers Gary Wellman and his wife Maude, Joe Real, Kevin Real, and sister Kathy Real.Date of service will be announced in the spring and David will be laid to rest beside his parents at Lewis Cemetery in Oakland.







CLINTON - On Saturday, March 2, 2019, David A. Real passed away at the age of 63.David was born Nov. 18, 1955, in Oakland. He attended school there before moving to Clinton. David worked for several farms in Clinton and was a man of many trades. He could fix anything and did quality work. David was well known as a man of integrity and as someone who would "give you the shirt off his back". David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. David truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially at barbecues. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, fishing while camping, hunting and spending time with his dear friend Dave Record.David leaves behind his wife of 33 years Sharon (Newell) Real; his son Brian Kibler and his wife Misty Kibler, and two daughters Karen Real and Erin Real. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Trystan, Logan, Brandie Jane, Rayden, Nehemiah, and Rosie.David is also survived by ten siblings, Bob and Shirlene Wellman, Linda Sawtelle, Gorden Real, Brenda and Junior Quimby, Alice and Ron Rivard, Patty Real, Andy and Carol Real, Elaine Real, Jeff Real, Jim and Lesley Real; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.David was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Dorothy Real; grandparents Gordon and Marion Real and Cora and Harold Lund; brothers Gary Wellman and his wife Maude, Joe Real, Kevin Real, and sister Kathy Real.Date of service will be announced in the spring and David will be laid to rest beside his parents at Lewis Cemetery in Oakland. Published in Central Maine on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close