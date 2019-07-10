JEFFERSON - Darrell "John" Peaslee, 64, passed away at his home in Jefferson on July 7, 2019. John was born to the late Robert G. Peaslee and Phyllis (Reay) Peaslee. John grew up in Readfield and attended local schools and graduated from Maranacook High School.
John liked to work, take care of animals, play his guitar and was an avid collector. John worked for Forrest Peaslee, Jr. for 33 years.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Roger Peaslee and sister, Nancy Hicks.
John is survived by his sons, Darrell Arbour and wife Anna of Lisbon, Garrett Camren of Augusta, Christopher Peaslee of New Hampshire, daughters Jennifer Bryson of New Hampshire, Lynsie Bryson of New Hampshire; sisters Jeannie Weymouth and husband Mike of Manchester, Peggy St. Pierre and fiancé Lou Parent of Wayne, Sandy Gosselin and fiancé Craig Davis of Monmouth, Debbie Bickford and late husband Phil of Manchester, brother David Peaslee and wife Laurel of Farmingdale; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services to be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 949 Main St. Waldoboro, ME.
Published in Central Maine on July 10, 2019