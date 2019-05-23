Darrell Brann passed in the company of his children on May 20, 2019, from COPD complications.
Darrell was born in Augusta to Walter and Bernita Brann, and attended Erskine High school.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Rae Ann (Philbrick) Brann, of 44 years in 2018. Darrell is survived by two children, Jason Brann of Sidney and Alyson Kornsey of Waterville, their spouses Sherrie Brann and James Kornsey; seven grandchildren, Justin, Danny, Alan, and Malakhi Kornsey, Alexandria, Andrew and Adam Brann; a brother Jerry Brann and wife Toni; nephew Mickey Brann, nieces Tammy Grant, Dede Brann-Holmes, and Shari Billings.
A date for Darrell's celebration of life has not been set.
Published in Central Maine on May 23, 2019