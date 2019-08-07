Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland 26 Church Street Oakland , ME 04963 (207)-465-3011 Send Flowers Obituary

SIDNEY - Danny Wallace Danforth, 61, died peacefully at his home on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, with his wife, Robin L. (Boynton) Danforth at his bedside.



Danny was born in Leominster, Mass., on Sept. 22, 1957, the son of Cecil M. and June F. (Slattery) Danforth. He graduated from Monmouth Academy in 1975.



Danny worked for Digital Equipment Corporation in Augusta before starting his longterm career in postal operations. He worked for the USPS, for the Dept. of Defense as a contractor in Balad, Iraq, and was currently employed as a supervisor of mail operations with the State of Maine.



Danny (a.k.a Boone) enjoyed hunting in Maine and Texas with his buddies, Trailboss, Blindman, Bushwhacker, Shooter, Slayer, Kdawg, Cockroach, Blackfly, P, and Annie. He would not want anyone to forget about his prize Texas whitetail and all of his hunting and fishing adventures. He was also an avid baseball fan, from coaching Little League in Mt. Vernon to cheering on his son when the Maranacook Black Bears won the State Championship. He cherished his trips to Disneyworld with the family and in later years with Robin. Of course, we can't forget to mention his love for the Dallas Cowboys who will definitely win the Super Bowl next year.



He was predeceased by his parents; and father-in-law, Robert L. Boynton.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Robin; mother-in-law, Shirley Boynton of Oakland; son, Matthew and wife, Sarah, and granddaughters, Claire and Charlotte of Elm Grove, Wis. ;and son, Patrick and fiancée, Shana of Dickinson, Texas. He is also survived by brothers, Bret and partner, Ann, of Athens, Maine, and Kent and wife, Audrey, of Willis, Texas; and sister, Audrey of Westbrook, Maine. Also, brother-in-law, Barney and wife, Theresa Boynton of Gray, Maine; and sister-in-law, Ronda Karter of Augusta, Maine. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, his faithful companion, Slugger, and the entire #BooneStrong team are mourning the loss of Danny.



At Danny's request, there will be no memorial service and his ashes, which are being stored, also at his request, in a Folger's Coffee can, will be scattered on a future date.



The family wishes to thank the staff at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care for their compassion and care during the last 5 months. "You are the BEST of the BEST!"



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.



Danny strongly believed that "No Child Should Go Hungry in Our Community, Our State or Our Country!" He has requested that donations be made to the



Mt Vernon Elementary School's Backpack/Lunch Program



1507 North Road



Mount Vernon, ME 04352



or the James H. Bean School's Backpack/Lunch Program



c/o Erica St. Peter



2896 Middle Road



Sidney, ME 04330







