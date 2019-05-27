LITCHFIELD - Danny D. Smith, 69, passed away at Gray Birch Long Term Care on May 25, 2019, after an extended illness.
He was born in Augusta on May 17, 1950, the son of Richard and Fay Smith. After graduating from Monmouth Academy he attended Colby College where he earned his bachelor's degree in history.
Danny was a local historian and author. He was actively involved in the Gardiner Library Association, the Society of Mayflower Descendants, Maine Cemetery Association, Chairman's of Special Collections GPL Maine History and New England Historic Genealogical Society. He had written several publications including "The Yellow House Papers" coauthored with Earle Shettelworth, two pictorial books including "Gardiner on the Kennebec", "A Postcard History", he was an editor of "Colonial Entrepreneur" a biography of Dr. Sylvester Gardiner, researched and wrote numerous genealogical articles.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard C. Smith. He is survived by his mother Fay Smith; brother and wife, David and Carol Smith, and brother, Clayton Smith. His nephew and wife, David Jr. and Amanda Smith; great-niece, Haley Smith and great-nephew, David Smith III. His niece and husband, Shannon and Jeffrey Lerch, and great-nieces, Allison Lerch and Cadence Lerch.
The family would like to give thanks and sincere gratitude to the staff at GrayBirch, his special visiting friend, Jennifer Bunting, Anne Cough and friends who shared books on tape from the Maine State Library, Jody Clark and the many others that helped make his confined life better.
His funeral is on Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m., at Christ Church in Gardiner, 2 Dresden Ave., Gardiner, Maine, 04345, with a short reception following.
Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers,
memorial donations may be made to
Gardiner Public Library
152 Water St.
Gardiner, ME 04345
Published in Central Maine on May 27, 2019