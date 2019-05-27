Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny D. Smith. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Funeral 10:00 AM Christ Church 2 Dresden Ave Gardiner , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LITCHFIELD - Danny D.



He was born in Augusta on May 17, 1950, the son of Richard and Fay Smith. After graduating from Monmouth Academy he attended Colby College where he earned his bachelor's degree in history.



Danny was a local historian and author. He was actively involved in the Gardiner Library Association, the Society of Mayflower Descendants, Maine Cemetery Association, Chairman's of Special Collections GPL Maine History and New England Historic Genealogical Society. He had written several publications including "The Yellow House Papers" coauthored with Earle Shettelworth, two pictorial books including "Gardiner on the Kennebec", "A Postcard History", he was an editor of "Colonial Entrepreneur" a biography of Dr. Sylvester Gardiner, researched and wrote numerous genealogical articles.



He was predeceased by his father, Richard C. Smith. He is survived by his mother Fay Smith; brother and wife, David and Carol Smith, and brother, Clayton Smith. His nephew and wife, David Jr. and Amanda Smith; great-niece, Haley Smith and great-nephew, David Smith III. His niece and husband, Shannon and Jeffrey Lerch, and great-nieces, Allison Lerch and Cadence Lerch.



The family would like to give thanks and sincere gratitude to the staff at GrayBirch, his special visiting friend, Jennifer Bunting, Anne Cough and friends who shared books on tape from the Maine State Library, Jody Clark and the many others that helped make his confined life better.



His funeral is on Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m., at Christ Church in Gardiner, 2 Dresden Ave., Gardiner, Maine, 04345, with a short reception following.



Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations may be made to



Gardiner Public Library



152 Water St.



Gardiner, ME 04345







LITCHFIELD - Danny D. Smith , 69, passed away at Gray Birch Long Term Care on May 25, 2019, after an extended illness.He was born in Augusta on May 17, 1950, the son of Richard and Fay Smith. After graduating from Monmouth Academy he attended Colby College where he earned his bachelor's degree in history.Danny was a local historian and author. He was actively involved in the Gardiner Library Association, the Society of Mayflower Descendants, Maine Cemetery Association, Chairman's of Special Collections GPL Maine History and New England Historic Genealogical Society. He had written several publications including "The Yellow House Papers" coauthored with Earle Shettelworth, two pictorial books including "Gardiner on the Kennebec", "A Postcard History", he was an editor of "Colonial Entrepreneur" a biography of Dr. Sylvester Gardiner, researched and wrote numerous genealogical articles.He was predeceased by his father, Richard C. Smith. He is survived by his mother Fay Smith; brother and wife, David and Carol Smith, and brother, Clayton Smith. His nephew and wife, David Jr. and Amanda Smith; great-niece, Haley Smith and great-nephew, David Smith III. His niece and husband, Shannon and Jeffrey Lerch, and great-nieces, Allison Lerch and Cadence Lerch.The family would like to give thanks and sincere gratitude to the staff at GrayBirch, his special visiting friend, Jennifer Bunting, Anne Cough and friends who shared books on tape from the Maine State Library, Jody Clark and the many others that helped make his confined life better.His funeral is on Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m., at Christ Church in Gardiner, 2 Dresden Ave., Gardiner, Maine, 04345, with a short reception following.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made toGardiner Public Library152 Water St.Gardiner, ME 04345 Published in Central Maine on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close