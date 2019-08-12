Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel J. Leo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





PLAINS, Mont. - Daniel J. Leo, 72, passed away at Clark Fork Hospital, Plains Mont., Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was a former Skowhegan resident and a recent resident of Plains, Mont. He was the son of Sherwood J. Leo and Adrienne Leo of Skowhegan. Daniel was born on Oct. 4, 1946.Daniel attended Skowhegan Area schools and graduated in 1964 from Skowhegan Area High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy stationed in San Diego, aboard the destroyer USS Hull DD945. He completed three tours of duty in Vietnam. Upon completion of his service in the Navy, he enrolled in Southwestern College, Calif., where he received his degree in electrical engineering.He married the former Judith Philips of Chula Vista, Calif. in 1967. They moved to Ketchikan, Alaska where Daniel started his company, Yukon Electrical and Engineering.He also built and operated Wales Pass Resort, a fishing lodge on Prince Wales Island, Alaska.Daniel was a lifelong outdoor enthusiast. He loved salmon fishing and enjoyed hunting. He was a restorer of antique and vintage cars. He enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife, Judi and their RV camper.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judith; and son, Mark, his wife, Becky and granddaughters, Abby and Katie of Colbert, Wash.; his mother, Adrienne Leo of Skowhegan; a brother, James Leo of Norridgewock, wife, Pamela and children, Jamie, Kim and Christopher; his sister, LaVerne Reed of Norridgewock, husband, Kenneth and their three children Stephanie, Kimberly and Ken; a sister, Janet Ferland of Kennebunk, husband, Bruce and children, Derik and Travis; a sister, Kathy Damon of East Madison, husband, Jeff and children, Whitney and Kylie.He was predeceased by his father, Sherwood J. Leo; and beloved daughter Holly (Leo) Piehl and their unborn first grandchild.At his request, there are no funeral services. Published in Central Maine on Aug. 12, 2019

