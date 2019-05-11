Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Ignatius Ridgell. View Sign Service Information Brinsfield Funeral Home Pa 22955 Hollywood Rd Leonardtown , MD 20650 (301)-475-5588 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brinsfield Funeral Home Pa 22955 Hollywood Rd Leonardtown , MD 20650 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Brinsfield Funeral Home Pa 22955 Hollywood Rd Leonardtown , MD 20650 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 29119 Point Lookout Road Morganza , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CALIFORNIA, Md. - Daniel Ignatius Ridgell, 74, of California, Md. passed away on May 3, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital surrounded by his loving family.Dan was born on June 15, 1944 in Ridge, Md. to the late Edward Abell Ridgell and Agnes Lucille (Hammett) Ridgell.Dan was a lifelong resident of St. Mary's County. He started early working for different ones in the HVAC Industry until starting Ridgell Burner Service in 1974. He would continue his career opening Ridgell Service Center in the late 1970s to early 1980s. As that didn't seem to be enough, Dan went on to open Ridgell Oil Company in 1982. Dan worked on furnaces/boilers, drove the oil truck for home deliveries and went on to drive his Peterbilt transporting his own oil/gas. Dan truly loved his customers; it didn't matter what time day or night he would always carry on a conversation with them. He didn't get a chance to retire however work wasn't work to him, it was doing what he loved the most.When Dan would take a break from working 24/7, you could find him vacationing with his family in Maine. He loved Maine so much, he purchased a farm in North Whitefield, in the early 2000s. Dan enjoyed working, crabbing, fishing, riding his Harley, and dancing. Dad loved every minute he spent with his children and their families. He was known as Grandfather to all the grandkids and great grandkids.He is survived by his children, Daniello M. Lacey, of California, Md., Luvina M. Lacey (Norman), of Leonardtown, Md., Andrea R. Ridgell (Douglas Hunter) of Lusby, Md. and Kimberly M. Dove of California, Md.; siblings, Mary Jane Bowles of Mechanicsville, Md., Ralph Ridgell of Mechanicsville, Md., William Ridgell of California, Md., Orem Ridgell of Clements, Md., Lucy Caton of Mechanicsville, Md. and Jodi Bates of New Lebanon, N.Y.; grandchildren, Brittany, Courtney, Gwendolyn, Thomas Lacey, CJ Dean Jr., Korie Hunter, Charity Phetteplace, Riley Smith , Arabella Garrison; and great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Janiah Dickens and Carter Buckler.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Cody Michael Lacey; and brothers, Louis A. Ridgell and Alfred W. Ridgell.Family will receive friends for Dan's life celebration visitation on Friday, May 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown.Pallbearers will be Charles Dean Jr., Thomas Lacey, Stephen Murphy, Gregory Deavers, Joseph Longley, Eddie Quade, Bill Nash, and Alfredo Metra.Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. in Leonardtown, Md.In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to theJohns Hopkins Hospital750 East Pratt Street17th FloorBaltimore, MD 21202,or theCody Michael Lacey Memorial Scholarship FundP.O. Box 716Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 Published in Central Maine on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

