VERNON, Conn. - Daniel "Dan" G. Nadeau, 76, of Vernon, Conn. and formerly of Winslow, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 26, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1942 in Waterville, to the late Eariel and Fernande Nadeau. Dan is survived by his wife of 21 years, Linda R. Welles, of Connecticut.



Dan attended St. John Catholic Schools and graduated from Winslow High School in 1960, where he was a member of the football team and was captain all four years. He earned an Associate of Science degree from Wentworth Institute in Boston. Dan was employed with the State of Maine, D.O.T. for over 31 years, prior to his retirement in 1995. Dan is a lifetime member and Past Exalted Ruler (1988 - 1990) of B.P.O.E. #905 in Waterville.



Dan loved the Maine outdoors and loved nothing more than hunting with his brothers, Gary and Bob, and his nephews, Mike, Tom, Paul and Jim, or fishing on Great Pond. Dan loved being at his family camp, surrounded by his family. He cherished the family lobster feeds and fish frys. Dan also loved playing cards, especially poker and cribbage, and would try to talk anyone he could into stopping at a local casino.



In addition to his wife Linda, Dan is survived by his three daughters: Kelly Nadeau, her children, Jeffrey Paquette and Meghan Wranosky; Karen "Dee" Hotham, her husband Laurence and their children, Miranda, Tristan and Landon; Kimberly Bumford, her husband Scott and their children, Kierra and Brady; one great-grandson, Trenton Paquette. Dan is also survived by his brothers, Robert Nadeau and his wife Frances, of Connecticut and Gary Nadeau and his wife Constance of Gorham. Dan is survived by Linda's children, Bradford Kidney and his wife Noele and Kristina (Kidney) DiMartino. Dan is also survived by the mother of his girls and his lifelong friend, Carol Nadeau; and many nephews and nieces.



A celebration of Dan's life will be held at Talcottville Congregational Church, 10 Elm Hill Road, in Talcottville on Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. There are no calling hours.



To leave an online condolence please visit



In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions



may be made to the



Maine Parkinson Society,



146 Parkway South,



Suite. 210,



Brewer, Maine 04412



or to the



Waterville Elks #905,



76 Industrial St.,



Waterville, ME 04901







