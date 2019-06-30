Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Notre Dame Catholic Church 116 Silver Street Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

SOMERVILLE - Daniel Everett Bearce passed away on June 25, 2019 at his home in Somerville.



Daniel was born in Waterville to Doris and Orrin Bearce on Dec. 18, 1956 and was one of seven children. Daniel graduated from Waterville High School in 1975. In 1978, Daniel's first son, Jacob Daniel, was born to him and his first wife Pamela Thomas. Daniel then married Katherine Thimble in 1983. They then had two children, Joseph Everett and Jessica Joyce. In 1983 they moved to Frye Road in Somerville, where they then lived for the next 21 years. In 2005, they moved only a few miles, remaining in Somerville.



Daniel spent most of his working career in the tire business. Daniel had a passion for cars and enjoyed time standing at the counter of Lee's Tire in Hallowell, speaking with customers and friends, talking about anything from tires to fishing and most everything else that came up. Daniel then retired in 2004 due to physical ailments.



Daniel spent much of his younger years hunting and fishing. Daniel traveled across the state seeking out new areas to fish and explore. He spent the summers trolling on any number of lakes and in the winter, he could be found on the ice, fishing for hours. Following his retirement, he continued to spend as much time as he could handle outside, but his focus changed to his 13 grandchildren. Daniel loved seeing them whenever possible, always making sure he had a gift or present for each of them.



Daniel is survived by his son, Joseph Everett Bearce, his wife, Monique Marie Bearce and their two children, Aleeya and Avry of Windsor; his daughter, Jessica Joyce Bearce Mathews, her husband, Jacob Norman Mathews, and their six children, Alexia, Katie, Grace, Caroline, Charlotte, and Johnathan of Whitefield; his son, Jacob Daniel Bearce, his wife, Misti Annalee Bearce and their five children, Brandon, Dustin, Anna, Sophia and Sawyer of Waterville; his brothers, Jeffrey and wife, Joanna Bearce, John and wife, Patty Bearce, sisters, Kathy Bearce, Lisa and husband, Steve Mitchell, and Paula and husband, Ron Katyryniuk.



Daniel was predeceased by wife, Katherine Ann; his parents, Orrin and Doris Bearce; and sister, Deborah Bearce Walsh.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville.



Burial will be at be a later date in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Aable Cremation Service, LLC, Waterville..



In lieu of flowers, Daniel requested that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.







