SHAWMUT - Daniel David Dutil (known as Chi Chi), 73, passed away at his home in Shawmut on Sept. 7, 2019 under the loving care of his wife, Therese, his sons Rick and Rob and Maine General Hospice Services. He was born on April 25, 1946 in Waterville, son of Albert and Henriette Chasse Dutil, the youngest of six.He attended school in Winslow and UMO. He was a lifelong sports fan and in his younger days a fierce competitor, especially on the football field. He had a strong work ethic, always working two-three jobs. A few employers were Nader's Paving, Zayre and King's Department Store. He also worked at Colby College as a security officer and for more than 20 years at SAPPI Paper where he retired. After retirement, he enjoyed his days working a seasonal job at the Underwood's Veggie Stand, where he made many friends and loved to chat with the customers, especially the older folks. When he took ill and was no longer able to work at the veggie stand, he greatly missed his customers.Chi Chi was always there for his family. He put family first. He was blessed with three loving and caring sons, Kevin and twins, Ricky and Robby.He was filled with excitement when he became a Pepere for the first time when his first grandchild, Denika, was born. Denika knew how to get to Pepere's heart strings. He loved to rock her and sing to her. Then came two more grandchildren, grandsons, Dayton and Dawson, who were perfect babies.Chi Chi was extremely proud of their achievements and loved to brag about them. He wishes that he had been healthier, so he could have attended more of their school and sports events.Chi Chi was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Henriette; brother, Pete "Louis" and wife, Evelyn, brother, Robert "Bob", sister, Therese; and his son, Kevin Albert Dutil.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Therese Ruest Dutil; son, Ricky and wife, Susan, son, Robby and wife, Crystal; granddaughter, Denika and husband, Corey, and grandsons, Dayton and Dawson. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia and husband, Buzz, brother, John and wife, Lorraine, sister-in-law, Claire Dutil; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.At Chi Chi's request, there will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Saint John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. The family would like to especially thank sister-in-law, Gisele Bickford for all the times she came to help at a moment's notice and for the delicious meals. Thank you to daughters-in-law, Susie and Crystal for their help, loving kindness and thoughtfulness. Thank you to Father Dan, Dr. Gina, Kathy Keup and to the staff of Maine General Hospice. Thank you to Chuck, Terry, Brandy and Kellie for their regular visits. Thank you to Chi Chi's many friends and family who visited for hours reminiscing about the good old days.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by mailing 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit https://www.stjude.org Published in Central Maine on Sept. 16, 2019

