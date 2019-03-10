SKOWHEGAN - Dana W. Beaulieu, 55, of Anson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.Dana was born in Madison, the son of Leo and Mary Ellen (Veneziano) Beaulieu. He was a graduate of Carrabec High School in North Anson. Following high school, Dana enlisted in the United States Navy, he served in Operation Desert Storm and retired after 15 years in 1996. Returning home, he was employed as a production supervisor with Cooper Weymouth Peterson Inc. for the past 20 years.He proudly served as commander at the VFW department of Maine district 5 in Madison, he also was a school board member for SAD 74.He was predeceased by his father, Leo Beaulieu.Dana is survived by his wife of 30 years, Narcisa (Sabar) Beaulieu of Anson; by his daughters, Bethany Beaulieu and her partner, Tom Bethoney, of Whitman, Mass., and Bianca Beaulieu of Anson; by his mother, Mary Ellen Beaulieu and her partner, Ron Gilbert, of Winslow; by his brother, Mike Beaulieu of Litchfield; his sister, Sally Beaulieu of Hollowell; by his niece, Darby Beaulieu of Waterville; and his nephew, Bayley Beaulieu of Candia, N.H.; as well as many good friends.Friends are asked to join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Giberson funeral Home, 40 Maple St., Madison, from 2-4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 10 a.m., in Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, Main St., Madison. A graveside service will be held in Saint Sebastian cemetery on May 8, 2019.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to theVFW Scholarship Fund58 Preble AvenueMadison, ME 04950
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 10, 2019