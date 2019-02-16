Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Wayne Gerald. View Sign

RIPLEY - Dale Wayne Gerald, 71, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland from injuries sustained in a home accident.



Dale was born Oct. 3, 1947 in Waterville, a son of Wayne Call Gerald and Abbie Mary Stinchfield-Gerald. Dale spent his childhood in Hartland and Canaan. He graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1966.



In his youth, he worked in the agricultural industry for Lee Jewell and Bernard Charrier. This love of agriculture lasted throughout his life. Dale spent much of his free time with family and friends at various fairs, horse, pony and tractor pulls throughout the State.



In the fall of 1966, he joined the armed forces and served in the Vietnam War. After returning home in 1968, he worked for Kenneth Grant transporting milk. In 1972 he married Carol Chambers and in 1976 their son, Chad, was born. From 1973 to 1974, Dale worked as a long haul trucker for Carl Subler Company of Saco. After leaving Subler, Dale spent 16 years with the Georgia Pacific Company in their Woodlands division operating a variety of logging equipment.



In 1991, Dale started a second career as the Commercial Truck Driving instructor at Dexter's Tri-County Technical Center. Over the course of his 21 years of teaching, Dale positively impacted the lives of many students. He deeply enjoyed teaching young adults about the importance of a good work ethic and provided them the necessary jobs skills so they could support themselves and their families. Additionally, Dale was an avid member of his community, supporting numerous local charities and events. In retirement, Dale enjoyed spending time in his recliner, "playing" with his tractor and being with family and friends.



He is survived by his wife; son Chad and daughter-in-law Claire; sisters-in-law Doris and Camilla Charrier; nephews Bernard Charrier Jr. and wife Sharon, Wayne Charrier and wife Darlene, David Charrier, Terry Charrier, and Robert Noonan, nieces Mary Charrier, Valarie Flanders, Dawn Takeuchi and husband Tim, Lisa and Jean Boucher; many cousins; and great nieces and nephews.



Dale was predeceased by his parents Wayne and Abbie Gerald; his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Bernard Charrier, his brother, Dana Gerald; nieces Debbie Noonan and Chini Beckwith, and nephew Dana Flanders.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crosby & Neal, 61 Main St., Dexter. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at the Ripley United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephen Dean officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dale's life. Those who wish may leave written condolences at



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tri-County Technical Center Dacano Fund. The Dacano fund supports the procurement of needed supplies for students. Donations can be sent to:



The Dacano Fund



Tri-County



Technical Center



c/o Sarah Hanson



14 Abbott Hill Rd.



Dexter, ME 04930







RIPLEY - Dale Wayne Gerald, 71, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland from injuries sustained in a home accident.Dale was born Oct. 3, 1947 in Waterville, a son of Wayne Call Gerald and Abbie Mary Stinchfield-Gerald. Dale spent his childhood in Hartland and Canaan. He graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1966.In his youth, he worked in the agricultural industry for Lee Jewell and Bernard Charrier. This love of agriculture lasted throughout his life. Dale spent much of his free time with family and friends at various fairs, horse, pony and tractor pulls throughout the State.In the fall of 1966, he joined the armed forces and served in the Vietnam War. After returning home in 1968, he worked for Kenneth Grant transporting milk. In 1972 he married Carol Chambers and in 1976 their son, Chad, was born. From 1973 to 1974, Dale worked as a long haul trucker for Carl Subler Company of Saco. After leaving Subler, Dale spent 16 years with the Georgia Pacific Company in their Woodlands division operating a variety of logging equipment.In 1991, Dale started a second career as the Commercial Truck Driving instructor at Dexter's Tri-County Technical Center. Over the course of his 21 years of teaching, Dale positively impacted the lives of many students. He deeply enjoyed teaching young adults about the importance of a good work ethic and provided them the necessary jobs skills so they could support themselves and their families. Additionally, Dale was an avid member of his community, supporting numerous local charities and events. In retirement, Dale enjoyed spending time in his recliner, "playing" with his tractor and being with family and friends.He is survived by his wife; son Chad and daughter-in-law Claire; sisters-in-law Doris and Camilla Charrier; nephews Bernard Charrier Jr. and wife Sharon, Wayne Charrier and wife Darlene, David Charrier, Terry Charrier, and Robert Noonan, nieces Mary Charrier, Valarie Flanders, Dawn Takeuchi and husband Tim, Lisa and Jean Boucher; many cousins; and great nieces and nephews.Dale was predeceased by his parents Wayne and Abbie Gerald; his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Bernard Charrier, his brother, Dana Gerald; nieces Debbie Noonan and Chini Beckwith, and nephew Dana Flanders.Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crosby & Neal, 61 Main St., Dexter. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at the Ripley United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephen Dean officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dale's life. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tri-County Technical Center Dacano Fund. The Dacano fund supports the procurement of needed supplies for students. Donations can be sent to:The Dacano FundTri-CountyTechnical Centerc/o Sarah Hanson14 Abbott Hill Rd.Dexter, ME 04930 Funeral Home Crosby & Neal Funeral Home, Dexter - Dexter

61 Main Street

Dexter , ME 04930

207-924-6890 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close