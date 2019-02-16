RIPLEY - Dale Wayne Gerald, 71, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland from injuries sustained in a home accident.
Dale was born Oct. 3, 1947 in Waterville, a son of Wayne Call Gerald and Abbie Mary Stinchfield-Gerald. Dale spent his childhood in Hartland and Canaan. He graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1966.
In his youth, he worked in the agricultural industry for Lee Jewell and Bernard Charrier. This love of agriculture lasted throughout his life. Dale spent much of his free time with family and friends at various fairs, horse, pony and tractor pulls throughout the State.
In the fall of 1966, he joined the armed forces and served in the Vietnam War. After returning home in 1968, he worked for Kenneth Grant transporting milk. In 1972 he married Carol Chambers and in 1976 their son, Chad, was born. From 1973 to 1974, Dale worked as a long haul trucker for Carl Subler Company of Saco. After leaving Subler, Dale spent 16 years with the Georgia Pacific Company in their Woodlands division operating a variety of logging equipment.
In 1991, Dale started a second career as the Commercial Truck Driving instructor at Dexter's Tri-County Technical Center. Over the course of his 21 years of teaching, Dale positively impacted the lives of many students. He deeply enjoyed teaching young adults about the importance of a good work ethic and provided them the necessary jobs skills so they could support themselves and their families. Additionally, Dale was an avid member of his community, supporting numerous local charities and events. In retirement, Dale enjoyed spending time in his recliner, "playing" with his tractor and being with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife; son Chad and daughter-in-law Claire; sisters-in-law Doris and Camilla Charrier; nephews Bernard Charrier Jr. and wife Sharon, Wayne Charrier and wife Darlene, David Charrier, Terry Charrier, and Robert Noonan, nieces Mary Charrier, Valarie Flanders, Dawn Takeuchi and husband Tim, Lisa and Jean Boucher; many cousins; and great nieces and nephews.
Dale was predeceased by his parents Wayne and Abbie Gerald; his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Bernard Charrier, his brother, Dana Gerald; nieces Debbie Noonan and Chini Beckwith, and nephew Dana Flanders.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crosby & Neal, 61 Main St., Dexter. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at the Ripley United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephen Dean officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dale's life. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tri-County Technical Center Dacano Fund. The Dacano fund supports the procurement of needed supplies for students. Donations can be sent to:
The Dacano Fund
Tri-County
Technical Center
c/o Sarah Hanson
14 Abbott Hill Rd.
Dexter, ME 04930
Crosby & Neal Funeral Home, Dexter - Dexter
61 Main Street
Dexter, ME 04930
207-924-6890
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 16, 2019