CHELSEA - Dakota Trey Benson, 22, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Augusta. He was born in Lewiston, on August 12, 1997, a son of Troy V. Benson and Jennifer (Lewis) Cook.Dakota attended Chelsea Elementary School and was a 2015 graduate of Cony High School. He played football, hockey and lacrosse at Cony, but his true love was hockey. He continued to play in the local Men's League at the Maine Ice Vault in Hallowell.Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army , where he was currently serving with the Maine Army National Guard, 152 Maintenance Company.He was a member of the Bethlehem Masonic Lodge in Augusta.Kota's greatest ability was the ability to light up any room he entered. His infectious smile, positive attitude, and huge heart will be sadly missed by all. Kota could brighten anyone's day with his heartfelt hugs, which could make all the worlds bad go away. Kota was always the entertainer, bringing joy, love and laughter to anyone who was graced with his presence.Dakota is survived by his mother, Jennifer L. Cook and her husband, Andrew of Chelsea; his father, Troy V. Benson and his wife, Cheradee of Overton, Texas; three siblings, Garret L. Benson and his wife, Taylor J. Timberlake of Ft. Drum, N.Y., Brandon J. W. Benson of Chelsea and Gabrielle E. Benson of Chelsea; three stepbrothers, Dylan A. Cook of Winslow, Kaden D. Brown of Overton, Texas and Kullen A. Brown of Kilgore, Texas; two nieces, Bailey E. and Emma V. Benson; maternal grandparents, Joyce and Bud Pringle of Chelsea and John and Renee Lewis of Tempe, Ariz., paternal grandparents, Rupert D. and A. Marie Benson of Haynesville, La. and Bonnie J. Benson and M. Ben Atkinson of Harleton, Texas; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and an endless list of friends.A committal service will be held on Friday, October 11 at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta. A Celebration of Dakota's life and Masonic Memorial Service will be held at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at the Maine Army National Guard Armory, Western Ave., Augusta.Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared through the funeral home website at www.plummerfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Dakota's memory can be made to theSkating Association of Maine HockeyScholarship FundP.O. Box 5663Augusta, ME 04332

