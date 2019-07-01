AUGUSTA - Born Sept. 20, 1926, in Waterville, Maine, the son of Anna Poirier and Pete Hubert.
Don is survived by his lovely wife of 67 years, Gloria F. Hubert and five children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He attended Waterville High School and graduated from Coburn Classical Institute in 1945. During that time he served in the U.S. Navy. He then went on to attend and graduate from Worcester Polytech in 1949.
He work career consisted of Hollingsworth and Whitney in Madison, Scott Paper Company in Winslow and S.D Warren in Skowhegan in which he retired in 1989.
Don was an active member of the Sanitary Treatment District, Waterville Housing Authority, and Sunset Home. He had a positive impact on many youth as a Boy Scout Leader in Waterville and was an active member of Corpus Christi church. He was also a gifted artist who loved painting woodcarving.
He was a member of the Wood Carvers Association of Maine. Don's hobbies included fishing, boating, real estate, technology, and was an innovative problem solver.
He was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Norman Hubert of Houlton. His children include Cynthia Bean and husband B.T. of Georgia, Gary Hubert and Janice Clark of Sanford, Judy Puiia and husband John of Arizona, Jim Hubert and wife Robin of Winslow, Lisa Hubert of Virginia and many nieces and nephews.
Don passed away at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta and the family would like to thank the excellent care that don received from the caring staff.
A Mass and Christian service will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday July 5, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville, burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Grove Street, Waterville.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be
made to the
Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen
68 Pleasant St.
Waterville, ME 04901
or Humane Society of Waterville
100 Webb Road
Waterville, ME 04901
www.hswa.org
Published in Central Maine on July 1, 2019