OAKLAND - Cynthia "Cindy" Mary Brawn, 67, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of July 8, 2019, with her loving husband, Edward Brawn, her son, Andy Tompkins with his girlfriend, Nikki Taylor, and her sister by her side.



She was born in Waterville on Oct. 18, 1952, to the parents of Basil E. Trask Jr. (May 15, 1924 - June 12, 1999) and Corinne (Simons) Trask (Feb. 9, 1927 - Jan. 24, 1974).



She is survived by her husband; and son; her sister and best friend, Deborah Stevens and husband, Joe; a nephew, Wade Stevens and his family; niece, Melissa Emery and her family; niece, Amber Snell and her family; niece, Sonia Poulin and her family; and nephew, Darrel Trask and his family.



She was predeceased by her parents; her two brothers, Craig Trask, 57 (March 26, 1954 - Jan. 6, 2013) and Doug Trask, 62 (Nov. 8, 1949 - May 10, 2012); and great-nephew, Parker Millard Stevens (Sept. 30, 2009 - July 24, 2018) all of which hung heavy and was still felt in her heart.



Cindy graduated from Messalonskee High School, class of 1971, where she enjoyed playing basketball, softball, and bowling. As an adult, she worked at Dead River, LaVerdiere's, and finally New Balance, where she retired.



She liked 12 ounce curls, horseshoes in the backyard, bowling and Victor Newman from Young and the Restless, but she loved winning. She was one of a kind. A loving wife and a legendary mother...she will be deeply missed.



At her request, there will not be a service...everyone is taking it hard so please give us a while...we are going to keep her page going so feel free to post.... Thank you....







