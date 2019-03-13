Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora E. Crouse Briggs. View Sign





LIVERMORE FALLS - Cora E. Crouse Briggs, 86, passed quietly at her home on March 9, 2019, in order to be with her beloved husband, Loren.She was born Feb. 20 1933, in Crouseville, the sixth child of Marshall and Albina Flewelling Crouse. She attended schools in Crouseville, Kents Hill, Presque Isle, and Auburn, and Durham New Hampshire, graduating third in her class from Edward Little High School in Auburn in 1950.She attended Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass. and Farmington State Teachers College, prior to her marriage in Dixfield on Dec. 25, 1952, to Loren T. Briggs of Dixfield. They resided there until moving to Livermore Falls in 1957.In 1959 she became a correspondent for the Lewiston Daily Sun and served as editor of the Livermore Falls Advertiser from 1970-1988, dedicating over 50 years to reporting the local news for the two papers. During that time she and Loren raised five children in their Moose Hill Road home.She is survived by two daughters, M. Elaine Briggs of Wayne and Marsha Briggs of Livermore Falls and her son, Gregory Giggie II of Orono; one son, Thomas and his wife, Maureen, and sons, Michael and Cory; and a sister, Miriam Buchanan of Farmington.She was predeceased by her husband, Loren in 2006; two sons, Phillip in 1994 and Michael in 1986; a granddaughter, Autum Lee Cox in 1989; a sister, Jessie Holman, and three brothers, Arthur, Fred and Ivan Crouse.A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Livermore Falls on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. with a potluck meal and fellowship in the vestry from noon to 3 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Moose Hill Cemetery Association, 96 Record Road, Livermore Falls, ME 04254.

