Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393





She is predeceased by her husband, Florian Francis Hallee; her brothers, Milton Tardiff and Maynard Tardiff, her sister, Lorraine Viguel; and her daughters-in-law, Karen Hallee and Peggy Hallee.



She is survived by her sister, Carlene Shores and spouse, Carroll Shores; and her children and spouses, Gerard Hallee of Hillsboro Ore., Claudette and Pearly Simpson of Waterville, Neal Hallee of Auburn, Alan and Linnea Hallee of Nashua N.H., Gary Hallee of Seattle Wash., and Lori Saleski and John Slusarz of New Boston, N.H. She is also survived by her grandchildren and spouses, Justin Hallee, Steven Hallee, Karen and Jim Mayhew, Marc and Nancy Simpson, Richard Hallee and Larry Griffin, Margaret and Mike Tibbetts, Kris and Floriane Hallee, Jen and Katherine Little; and many great-grandchildren.



Services will be conducted at a later date.



The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Grove Center, who took such good care of Connie during her stay with them.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the



Employee Appreciation Committee



Oak Grove Center



27 Cool Street



Waterville ME 04901







WATERVILLE - Constance Yvette Hallee passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Oak Grove Center in Waterville at 101 years of age. "Connie" was born in Winslow on Feb. 9, 1918 and was the daughter of Leda and Donat Tardiff. She attended Winslow public schools. Connie was an accomplished gardener, seamstress and homemaker, and in her spare time she liked to sew, embroider, crochet, read romance novels, bake delicious pastries and go shopping.

