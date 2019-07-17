Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance May Fotter. View Sign Service Information Corpus Christi Parish-Notre Dame 112 Silver Street Waterville, ME 04901 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Notre Dame Du Perpetual Secours Church 116 Silver Street Waterville , ME View Map Committal Following Services St. Francis Cemetery 78 Grove Street Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CLAREMONT, N.H. - Constance May Fotter, 90, died peacefully at her home in Claremont, N.H. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.



She was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Fotter Sr.; her oldest child, Sandra J. Fotter; and her parents, Robert and Elisie (Cote) Carey.



She is survived by her son, Robert L. Fotter Jr. and his wife, Barbara from Lisbon, N.H., her son, Glenn L. Fotter from Claremont, N.H.; her granddaughter, Tawnie Fotter of Colorado, her granddaughter, Charley Fotter of Claremont, her grandson, Mark Fotter and family of Andover, Mass., and her granddaughter, Nicole Fotter and family of Groton, Conn.; and five great-grandchildren.



Connie was an only child who was born in Waterville and was surrounded in her growing years by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. She later lived several years in Boston and then she and her husband moved to Claremont, N.H. where she worked at Proctor and Gamble until retirement. She enjoyed having her two adult sons be with her or come visit and she totally enjoyed her friendship and conversations with her friend, Angie.



There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Notre Dame Du Perpetual Secours Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. Committal will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville.



You are invited to share a memory of Connie with the family or leave a message of condolence in the family guest book at







CLAREMONT, N.H. - Constance May Fotter, 90, died peacefully at her home in Claremont, N.H. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.She was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Fotter Sr.; her oldest child, Sandra J. Fotter; and her parents, Robert and Elisie (Cote) Carey.She is survived by her son, Robert L. Fotter Jr. and his wife, Barbara from Lisbon, N.H., her son, Glenn L. Fotter from Claremont, N.H.; her granddaughter, Tawnie Fotter of Colorado, her granddaughter, Charley Fotter of Claremont, her grandson, Mark Fotter and family of Andover, Mass., and her granddaughter, Nicole Fotter and family of Groton, Conn.; and five great-grandchildren.Connie was an only child who was born in Waterville and was surrounded in her growing years by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. She later lived several years in Boston and then she and her husband moved to Claremont, N.H. where she worked at Proctor and Gamble until retirement. She enjoyed having her two adult sons be with her or come visit and she totally enjoyed her friendship and conversations with her friend, Angie.There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Notre Dame Du Perpetual Secours Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. Committal will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville.You are invited to share a memory of Connie with the family or leave a message of condolence in the family guest book at www.royfuneralhome.com Published in Central Maine on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close