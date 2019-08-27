Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance J. (Thibodeau) Couverette. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Northern Avenue Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HALLOWELL - Constance J. (Thibodeau) Couverette, 83, died on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville following a long illness. She was born in Augusta on Sept. 13, 1935, the daughter of the late Leonard J. and Marie B. (Jacques) Thibodeau.



Mrs. Couverette attended Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Michael's parish.



She was a realtor with Century 21/Venture Limited for 17 years. Prior to her work with real estate, she was a homemaker, raising six children. She also owned and operated the Variety Nook for over 20 years and was co-owner of Augusta Road Service and C&F Auto. She was a staff member of the Sharpies Cossack Drill Team.



Throughout her life, she gave her time to many organizations, including the Maine Academy of Country Music, the Downeast Country Music Association, Pine Tree State Country Music Association, the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary, and the Sacred Heart Ladies' Guild, to name just a few.



She was a strong advocate for Life and Family. She loved country music, especially performing and writing songs with her husband, Fred. She loved to dance, and was seldom seen without her camera. Above all, she was devoted to her family and cherished every moment with those she loved.



Mrs. Couverette is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Frederick M. Couverette Sr. of Hallowell; son Richard Bonenfant and his wife Rhonda Hysom of Farmingdale, son Bruce Couverette of Rome, N.Y., daughter Sheryl Dostie and her husband Patrick of Clinton, N.Y., son Frederick Couverette, Jr. and his wife Rebecca (Jeffreys) of San Antonio, Texas, son Daniel Couverette and fiancé Rene Turner of Winslow, daughter Michelle Trask and her husband Donald of Augusta; 26 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and some very dear friends. She was predeceased by two infant daughters.



Anyone wishing to say farewell may visit on Wednesday, August 28th from 2-4 p.m.and 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St. in Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Northern Avenue in Augusta. Burial will follow at the Hallowell Cemetery. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



Donations can be made to:



Barbara Bush



Children's Hospital



22 Bramhall St.



Portland, ME, 04102







