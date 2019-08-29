Guest Book View Sign Service Information Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave Belfast , ME 04915 (207)-338-9191 Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave Belfast , ME 04915 View Map Prayer Service 2:00 PM Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave Belfast , ME 04915 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services a family camp 80 Oldham Rd. St. Albans , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BURLINGTON, Mass. - Constance "Connie" Hubbard, 53 of Unity, passed away August 26, 2019 at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass., surrounded by loved ones. Connie was born on Oct. 20, 1965 in Middletown Conn. to John and Eva (Dakin)Waluk. She moved to North Carolina as a toddler and spent five years there before her family settled in Maine. Connie graduated from Mt. View High School in 1984. She started working at Edwards that summer, and stayed there until the factory closed, nearly 30 years later. She continued her education at KVCC, completing her associates in Health Information Technology in 2017. In 1985, Connie married the love of her life, Daniel. Their love was beautiful, special, and brought happiness to all of those who entered into their lives. She cherished her children, Desirae and Dustin. She was a proud Nana, who cherished and would glow at the thought of her grandchildren. Connie will forever be remembered by her smile and laughter. Everyone who knew her was touched by their relationship. She was an adventurous, beautiful, courageous woman. A loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who would go out of her way to make sure her loved ones were taken care of. She had a passion for crafts, woodwork, quilting, crocheting afghans, her puppy Charlie, outdoor adventures, a good laugh, and family. Connie was predeceased by her mother, Eva. Surviving are her beloved husband of 35 years, Daniel M. Hubbard; her daughter, Desirae Serrano and her husband, Justin, her son, Dustin Hubbard; her sisters, Theresa "Terry" Lary and her husband, Craig, Yvonne Quirion and her husband, Michael and Joann MacArthur and her husband, Barry; her grandchildren, Isabela Serrano, Adrian Serrano and Vincent Serrano; her nieces, nephews, cousins; her very close friend, Carol Sinclair, and a host of friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, at the Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast, ME 04915. Friends and family may gather from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a visitation period concluding with a 2 p.m. prayer service. There will be a celebration of life after the service, at one of Mom's favorite gathering spots, a family camp at 80 Oldham Rd., St. Albans, Maine. Memories and condolence may be shared at







