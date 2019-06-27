Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen M. Lasselle. View Sign Service Information Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave Belfast , ME 04915 (207)-338-9191 Send Flowers Obituary

BURNHAM - Colleen M. Lasselle, 89, passed away at her residence in Burnham on June 24, 2019 in the presence of her family. She was born Oct. 28, 1929 in Burnham to Harry and Mildred (Morton) Bradbury. Colleen attended school at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield. She worked at Ethan Allen's chair factory in Burnham and for her in-laws farming as well as working in the woods with her husband, Borden while raising their children. When her children became school age, she went to work as a hand sewer at Northeast Shoe and other local shoe companies. Colleen enjoyed horseback riding in her earlier years and attending horse shows, going to country music jams and four-wheeling with her family.



She was predeceased by her parents; her spouse, Borden in 1988; two brothers, Eugene and Harry, and two sisters, Beverly and Shirley and two beloved sisters-in-laws, Athene and Ethelyn.



Colleen is survived by her five children: Jock Lasselle of Burnham and his sons, Merlon, Clint and Caleb; Eileen Maheu of Bucksport, her husband, Dick and her son Ryan; Ellen Kenney of Burnham, her husband, Doug and their children, Adam and Brandie; Culley Lasselle of Burnham, his wife, Eileen and their sons, Joshua, Jacob and Cody; Dustin Turner of Burnham, her husband, Clayton and their daughter, Kaiser Lynn; as well as 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and life-long friends, Carol Packard and Leroy Starbird.



A celebration of life will be held at her home on Saturday, June 29 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.



Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at



Memorial donations may be made to:



The Waterville Humane Society



100 Webb Rd.



Waterville, ME 04901







