FAIRFIELD - Colleen Jayne Dyer Labbe Morris, 91, of Fairfield passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.



Colleen was born on Aug. 9, 1927, in the Dorchester, Mass. hospital weighing only three pounds. Colleen was then placed in an orphanage in Dorchester and raised by the "Sisters of Charity" nuns until she was twenty months old.



Colleen was adopted by Irene and Levi Dyer of Burnham, in 1929. Colleen lived with her parents Irene and Levi Dyer in Fairfield most of her life. Colleen graduated from Lawrence High School in 1945, and Thomas Business College in 1946.



Colleen worked in the stenographic department at Scott Paper until she married Leonard Joseph Labbe in 1948. Leonard Labbe passed away on Sept. 12, 1964. Colleen raised their five children alone while working at Thayer Hospital for 22 years.



After the children were grown, Colleen married William "Bill" Morris in 1986. Bill passed away on July 1, 2010. Colleen and Bill had 24 happy years together dancing and traveling. In their later years, Bill and Colleen raised Maltese dogs which they loved, especially "Angel".



Colleen loved her large family and went to the sports and activities of those nearby and kept in touch with those away. Colleen will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, caring and supporting wife, and beloved daughter.



She was predeceased by her parents; both husbands; and infant child, "David", and her daughter, Rachel Labbe Lebrun, who passed in 2012.



Colleen is survived by her four children, Debi Labbe Hitchcock of Fairfield, Noel Labbe and his wife, Suzette of Bradford, Sandra Labbe Gilbert of Palmer, Alaska, and Brenda Labbe West and her husband, Donnie of Skowhegan.



Colleen also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, Chad Lewis and his wife, Donna of Fairfield and their children, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Lewis, and Alexis Lewis; Joel Lewis and his wife, Denise of Fairfield and their children, Dominique Lewis, Kassie Lewis, and Joey Cummings; Ryan Lewis and his wife, Karyn of Portland; Heather Ray Heidinger and her daughters, Angelique Clausen, and Brianna Clausen of Port Orange, Fla.; Christopher Labbe of Waterville and his daughters, Sadie Labbe, and Colleen Labbe; Jennelle Ray McKinney and her children, Amina McKinney, Alyia McKinney, Zackeria McKinney, and Nura McKinney of Canaan; Darcey Bolin and her husband, Chris of Bristow, (Virginia) Washington, D.C. and their sons, Nathan Thomas, Gannon Geldermann, and Ethan Bolin; Michel Gilbert and his wife, Samantha of Fallbrook, Calif. and their children, Finnegan Gilbert, and Luna Gilbert; Stacie Jamo of Skowhegan and her sons, Jack Jamo, and Cole Jamo; Brian Littlefield and his wife, Meagan of Wilton; Nicole and her husband, Jason Allen of Kenduskeag and their children, Isaiah Allen, and Natalie Allen; Brendon West of Skowhegan; and Colleen's closest friends, Lillian Martin, Sharon Norton, Don and Mary Slater, and Dick Cyr.



Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Waterville.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Colleen's memory to Hometown Veterinary Care, The Angel Fund @







