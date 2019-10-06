Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen F. True. View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Graveside service 11:00 AM Cross Hill Cemetery Vassalboro , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHELSEA - Colleen F. True, 69, of Togus Road, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at her home. She was born in Augusta on Feb. 25, 1950, the daughter of Norman and Arlene (Hughes) Fossett.



Colleen started her school years at Riverside Grammar School where she made many friends, especially her lifelong friend Linda Lary Bunnell. Colleen and Linda both went on to Hall-Dale (class of 1968). While at Hall-Dale, Colleen continued to make and enjoyed many new friendships that endured over the years. For several years while Colleen was in high school, she worked as a guide at Fort Western. She enjoyed the interaction with the visitors to the fort while answering their questions and showing the exhibits at the fort. She had many great memories of working there and of the co-workers that were there at the time.



After graduating from Hall-Dale she attended the University of Maine, Orono. Colleen enjoyed her college years, the college life, and the friends she made while at school. She started her working career as a data entry clerk with the State of Maine and retired 35 years later as a program analyst for the Maine State Court System. She established and maintained many friendships with her co-workers over the years.



Colleen married Timothy True on July 11, 1970, where they built a life around family and friends. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Colleen enjoyed taking trips across Maine, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and made several trips across the country with her husband and children. She valued the cruises that she took with her daughter and grandchildren, where they all could create memories they could have and share for a lifetime. Colleen enjoyed her annual trip to Small Falls which she brought her children to visit when they were young and continue to visit with her husband to see the leaves change in the fall, her favorite time of the year. Colleen especially loved the all the time that she spent with her children and grandchildren. Colleen also had a soft spot in her heart for animals, having many cats and dogs over the years.



She was predeceased by her father Norman Fossett.



Colleen is survived by her husband Tim True of Chelsea; a daughter Emily True and partner Paul Wadley of Phoenix, Ariz., a son William True of Chelsea, a son-in-law Douglas Symes and a daughter-in-law Erica True who Colleen loved as they were both her own children; her mother Arlene Fossett of Augusta; a brother Henry Fossett of Augusta, and a sister Melody and her husband Roland Beaulieu of Farmingdale; two grandchildren Tanner and Kaden Symes that she loved greatly and was proud of the amazing men that they were growing up to become; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26, in the Cross Hill Cemetery, Vassalboro.



Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at



In lieu of flowers,



please make memorial contributions to:



Kennebec Valley



Humane Society



10 Pet Haven Ln.



Augusta, ME 04330







