MADISON - Coleen Rae Sabourin, 68, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019 at her Old County Road residence in Madison.
Coleen was born on June 19, 1950 in Hillsboro, N.H., the daughter of the late Fred Cochrane and Arlene (Belisle) Cochrane. She was educated in the local schools.
She was employed for several years as a supervisor with General Motors in Framingham, Mass., she was the executive officer for the U. S. Navy Sea Cadets in South Portland, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 39 in Madison and a former member of the Grange in East Washington, N.H.
Coleen loved animals especially her two Shih Tzu dogs that she and her husband Roger rescued, they were like her children.
She was predeceased by her parents, by her first husband, Robert Hockstra and her stepson Robert Hockstra Jr. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Roger Sabourin, by her sister Linda Blanchette; and two nieces, Tracy Brake and Melissa Blanchette.
There are no formal services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Central Maine on June 7, 2019