Obituary

DRESDEN - Clyde A. Perkins Jr., 87, of the Gardiner Road, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, after a long illness.



He was born in Dresden on Oct. 21, 1931, the son of Clyde and Lela Perkins.



Clyde worked at Bath Iron Works 46 years, retiring in 1997. He also worked as a marine worm digger for over 50 years.



Clyde enjoyed just plain working; particularly keeping his yard and home in perfect condition. He never replaced anything he couldn't fix himself.



He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Anne Perkins of 57 years; sisters, Dorothy Atkinson, Gloria Goud; and a brother, Elwood Perkins. Clyde is survived by daughters, Peggy Mower of Dresden, Pamela Perkins of Chelsea; son, Wayne Perkins and wife, Sherry, of Salem Township; brother, Keith Perkins of Dresden; eight 8 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



Per Clyde's wishes a private graveside service will be held at a later date.



Special thanks to the Alfond Cancer Care Center; Dr. Polkinghorn, Dr. Nguyn. Also Bridges Home Services, Julie Pendelton, and Maine General Hospice and the Staff who provided care for Clyde and support to his family.



Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine, 04357.



Donations in Clyde's memory may be made to the Alfond Cancer Care



Center, Augusta.







