Service Information

Riposta Funeral Home
182 Waldo Ave
Belfast , ME 04915
(207)-338-9191

Memorial service
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Riposta Funeral Home
182 Waldo Ave
Belfast , ME 04915

Graveside service
3:30 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Searsport , ME

Obituary

GARDINER - Clinton K. Kinney of Gardiner passed away Aug. 7, 2019. He was 87 years old. Clinton was born in Searsport, Maine, on Jan. 10, 1932, to Kenneth C. and Alice M. (Gray) Kinney. Clinton attended local schools and went on to study Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement at the University of Maine Augusta graduating with an associate degree. He was a member of the Maine Army National Guard from 1948-1961, when he transitioned to the Maine Air National Guard where he remained until ending this service in 1980.



In the 1960s, Clinton worked for Truitt Bros., the Waldo County Sheriffs Department, the Belfast Fire Department, Waldo County Superior Court and the Belfast Police Department. He began working for the Gardiner Police Department in 1969, where he continued his career in law enforcement until his retirement in 1990. Clinton belonged to the Maine Trail Riders Association and American Legion Post 132. He also enjoyed horseback riding, square dancing, traveling with his wife and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.



In addition to his parents, Clinton was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Margaret (Towers) Kinney; and two brothers, Max and Albert Kinney.



Clinton is survived by his children, Stephen Kinney and wife, Becky, of Virginia, Keith Kinney and wife, Shari, of Bridgton, Cathy Doyle and husband, Leon, of Chelsea, Gary Kinney and his wife of Dexter, Dale Kinney and wife, Nancy, of Skowhegan; nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Augusta Rehab for the care and attention they gave to Clinton.



The family invites you to share your memories of and pay your last respects to Clinton from 2-3 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Avenue, Belfast, Maine. A graveside prayer service will immediately follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Searsport, Maine, with Rev. Gary Drinkwater officiating where Clinton will be laid to rest with the urn of his beloved wife in his arms.



Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home, Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at







