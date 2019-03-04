Obituary Guest Book View Sign

STARKS - Clifton Quimby, 79, of Starks, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Redington Fairview General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.



Clifton was born in Anson on Jan. 24, 1940, the son of Burton James Quimby and Lillian May ( Ladd) Quimby. He was educated in the local schools and graduated from Madison High School.



Cliff always loved running construction equipment. He worked for the State of Maine and the Town of Starks; he served his town for several years as selectmen and as road commissioner. Cliff semi-retired and worked for Norman Luce and Joe Vital running a road grader and other heavy equipment.



Cliff grew up on his family's farm and always enjoyed farm life, his livestock, and his pets. He grew up logging with horses and continued logging throughout his life. Running the skidder inhis later years made logging easier and allowed him to continue to enjoy his time in the forest.



Clifton enjoyed spending time with his family having cookouts, holiday gatherings, playing cards, cribbage and fishing by the riverbank.. He enjoyed morning coffee with donuts, although no one could make them as well as his mom.



He was predeceased by his parents; by his loving wife Florence Quimby, by his son Gregory Quimby, and two sons-in-law, Bernie Sabol and Michael Nelson.



Clifton is survived by his daughter Jean Sabol, his daughter-in-law Robin Melancon- Quimby, his granddaughter Marguerite L. Quimby and her partner Joshua C. Johnson and their son Joshua C Johnson Jr., by his grandson Francis Quimby, by his daughter Lisa Clark and her husband Richard; his grandson Bobby Gordon and his partner Oceanna Jasper, his great-granddaughters Brooklyn Gordon and Karley Gordon and great-grandson Blaine Gordon, his granddaughter Gretchen Gordon and her partner Drew Merrill, great-granddaughter Ava McLeod, grandson Mathew Gordon and his partner Leah Serafino, and great grandson Noah Serafino, by his daughter Glenda Quimby, his grandson Nicolas Quimby, granddaughter Michelle Luce and her husband Adam great-granddaughter Adylee Quimby, great-grandson Isaac Luce,granddaughter Amanda Parker and her husband Andrew, great-grandsons, Jaxon Millay , Thomas Parker and Damian Parker. His son Clinton Quimby and his wife Tracy, granddaughter Brianna Findley and her husband Scott, great grandson Ben Findley and Tyler Quimby.



He is also survive by his cousin Herb Quimby and several close friends, Bob Clark, Cecil Dow, Richard Schleier, Stub and Lucille Knowles, Joe Hayden and Robert Pressey, just to name a few.



The family would like to say a special thank you to the nursing staff at Redington General Hospital.



A private viewing for close friends and family will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.



A memorial gathering and potluck dinner will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Sandy River Chapel on Sandy River Road in Starks.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.







