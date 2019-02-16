JEFFERSON - Clifton M. ("Cliff") Parlin, 80, of Jefferson, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at his home in Jefferson. Cliff was born on July 1, 1938 in Jefferson to Maurice Parlin and Lizzie (Pinkham) Parlin.
Cliff attended schools in both Jefferson and Augusta. He was married to Jean (Oliver) Parlin for 51 years. He worked at CentralLine Pipeline, which took him all over the country. After returning home he went to work in the woods until his retirement in the mid 1990's.
Cliff loved going to dances, watching the car races in Wiscasset, and attending car shows. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed working in the woods. Cliff had a sharp wit and a way of putting things.
Cliff was predeceased by his parents; as well as his brother Kenneth Parlin and sister Harriet Cummings.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean Parlin of Jefferson; daughter Hayley Parlin of Whitefield, son Wayne Parlin and wife Crystal of Jefferson, daughter Tammy Sawyer and husband Mark of Whitefield, son Dennis Parlin and wife Jessica of China; grandchildren Cameron Brann, Mackenzie Sawyer, Isabella Parlin, Timber Parlin, Silas Parlin, Shiloh Parlin; and sisters, Kathryn Laselle, Shirley Wright and Cheryl Carter.
A funeral service will be held in the spring. Date and time will be announced.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hall's of Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared at www.hallfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made
in Cliff's name to the:
American Legion Post 2
Roof Fund
Commander
Fred Umphrey
7 Legion Dr.
Augusta, ME 04330
Hall Funeral Home
949 Main St
Waldoboro, ME 04572
(207) 832-5541
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 16, 2019