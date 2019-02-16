Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifton M. ("Cliff") Parlin. View Sign

JEFFERSON - Clifton M. ("Cliff") Parlin, 80, of Jefferson, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at his home in Jefferson. Cliff was born on July 1, 1938 in Jefferson to Maurice Parlin and Lizzie (Pinkham) Parlin.



Cliff attended schools in both Jefferson and Augusta. He was married to Jean (Oliver) Parlin for 51 years. He worked at CentralLine Pipeline, which took him all over the country. After returning home he went to work in the woods until his retirement in the mid 1990's.



Cliff loved going to dances, watching the car races in Wiscasset, and attending car shows. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed working in the woods. Cliff had a sharp wit and a way of putting things.



Cliff was predeceased by his parents; as well as his brother Kenneth Parlin and sister Harriet Cummings.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean Parlin of Jefferson; daughter Hayley Parlin of Whitefield, son Wayne Parlin and wife Crystal of Jefferson, daughter Tammy Sawyer and husband Mark of Whitefield, son Dennis Parlin and wife Jessica of China; grandchildren Cameron Brann, Mackenzie Sawyer, Isabella Parlin, Timber Parlin, Silas Parlin, Shiloh Parlin; and sisters, Kathryn Laselle, Shirley Wright and Cheryl Carter.



A funeral service will be held in the spring. Date and time will be announced.



Arrangements are entrusted to Hall's of Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared at



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made



in Cliff's name to the:



American Legion Post 2



Roof Fund



Commander



Fred Umphrey



7 Legion Dr.



Augusta, ME 04330







JEFFERSON - Clifton M. ("Cliff") Parlin, 80, of Jefferson, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at his home in Jefferson. Cliff was born on July 1, 1938 in Jefferson to Maurice Parlin and Lizzie (Pinkham) Parlin.Cliff attended schools in both Jefferson and Augusta. He was married to Jean (Oliver) Parlin for 51 years. He worked at CentralLine Pipeline, which took him all over the country. After returning home he went to work in the woods until his retirement in the mid 1990's.Cliff loved going to dances, watching the car races in Wiscasset, and attending car shows. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed working in the woods. Cliff had a sharp wit and a way of putting things.Cliff was predeceased by his parents; as well as his brother Kenneth Parlin and sister Harriet Cummings.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean Parlin of Jefferson; daughter Hayley Parlin of Whitefield, son Wayne Parlin and wife Crystal of Jefferson, daughter Tammy Sawyer and husband Mark of Whitefield, son Dennis Parlin and wife Jessica of China; grandchildren Cameron Brann, Mackenzie Sawyer, Isabella Parlin, Timber Parlin, Silas Parlin, Shiloh Parlin; and sisters, Kathryn Laselle, Shirley Wright and Cheryl Carter.A funeral service will be held in the spring. Date and time will be announced.Arrangements are entrusted to Hall's of Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared at www.hallfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be madein Cliff's name to the:American Legion Post 2Roof FundCommanderFred Umphrey7 Legion Dr.Augusta, ME 04330 Funeral Home Hall Funeral Home

949 Main St

Waldoboro , ME 04572

(207) 832-5541 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close